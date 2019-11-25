International Development News
Development News Edition

Florida school finds alternative for frog dissections

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Port Richey
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:29 IST
Florida school finds alternative for frog dissections
Image Credit: Wikimedia

No frogs were harmed in the making of a Florida high school's science class. JW Mitchell High School in New Port Richey began using synthetic frogs for educational dissections last Wednesday.

Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning says it's the first school in the world to use the technology. The lives of real frogs are being spared at a cost of USD 150 per synthetic frog.

Tampa-based developer SynDaver received funds from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to help create the "SynFrog." SynDaver says the fake frogs are made of water, fibers and salts and can be reused.

Founder and CEO Dr. Christopher Sakezles says the synthetic frogs are also safer because there are no potentially harmful chemicals. PETA says 3 million frogs are killed for classroom use each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins' Bergeron to sit out vs. Canadiens, Senators

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron will not travel with the team for a two-game road trip that begins with Tuesdays contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Monday that Bergeron is dealing with a lowe...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...

SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019