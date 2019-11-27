International Development News
Development News Edition

EU will not replace NATO, says new Brussels chief

  • PTI
  • Strasbourg
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:45 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The new EU chief insisted Wednesday the bloc would not replace NATO as the guarantor of European security as the backlash to French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of the alliance rumbles on. Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming European Commission president, became the latest major European leader to distance herself from a pugnacious Macron interview in which he said NATO was suffering "brain death" and that Europe could defend itself.

The French leader's comments have caused a rift with Germany, with Chancellor Angela Merkel breaking with her usual reserve to slap down unnecessary "sweeping judgments", and anger among eastern European allies who see NATO as a vital bulwark against Russian aggression. The EU has launched various initiatives to make its military spending more coherent and efficient, but former German defense minister von der Leyen said the transatlantic alliance would remain responsible for European collective security "without any question".

"The European Union will never be a military alliance. The European Union is completely different," she told reporters after the European Parliament approved her new commission team. "I see many, many fields where I do not see NATO but the European Union is called upon," she added, pointing to the bloc's "huge toolbox of instruments" including trade, development aid, and humanitarian assistance.

In his Economist interview, Macron said allies should "reassess the reality of what NATO is" in light of US President Donald Trump's apparent ambivalence about the alliance, adding that he believed "Europe has the capacity to defend itself".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

