International Development News
Development News Edition

For India to grow at a sustained pace, tech and innovation have to become all pervasive: Vardhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:22 IST
For India to grow at a sustained pace, tech and innovation have to become all pervasive: Vardhan

For India to grow at a sustained pace, technology and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors of development, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Highlighting the country's progress, Vardhan said India is aggressively

working towards establishing itself as a leader in industrialisation and technological development.

The government, he said, has a strong focus on science and technology, realising that it is a key driver of long-term economic growth. Expressing confidence in the abilities of Indian scientists to rise up to the challenges and provide solutions to improve the lives of the common man, Vardhan said creating a new eco-system of innovation and technology led entrepreneurship has become a national movement.

"For India to grow at a sustained pace, technology and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors of development," he said. Vardhan also launched the 2nd Call for Proposal for Joint Applied Research

under the India-Korea Future Strategy Group. The India-Korea Future Strategy Group was created in July 2018 by the two governments to expand and enhance cooperation in applied science and commercialisation of industrial innovation for purposes of promoting sustainable

development and enhancing the quality of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Hillsborough disaster commander cleared of manslaughter

London, Nov 28 AFP David Duckenfield, the police commander at the Hillsborough football stadium disaster, was found not guilty on Thursday of the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans who were crushed to death. The families of ...

CEC holds meeting with CEOs of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora on Thursday said innovative ways of thinking should be adopted to ensure delivery of quality electoral services to the stakeholders. The CEC held a meeting here to review the work done by the boot...

For India to grow at a sustained pace, tech and innovation have to become all pervasive: Vardhan

For India to grow at a sustained pace, technology and innovation have to become all-pervasive across all sectors of development, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Highlighting the countrys progress, Vardhan sai...

WB bypolls: TMC makes clean sweep, bags all three seats

Riding on the anti-NRC campaign, West Bengals ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday showed visible signs of revival as it bagged all the three seats in the Assembly bypolls by trouncing the BJP. The TMC snatched Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019