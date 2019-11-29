International Development News
Development News Edition

In Antarctica, tourists swim among penguins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Half Moon Island
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 09:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 09:34 IST
In Antarctica, tourists swim among penguins
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

"It's like getting stabbed," a tourist exclaims as he plunges into the three degree Celsius (37 Fahrenheit) water, all under the intrigued gaze of a group of penguins. All around Half Moon Island, off the Antarctic Peninsula, blocks of ice of all sizes float by on a calm sea, their varying forms resembling weightless origami shapes.

To reach the Antarctic destination the 58-year-old Norwegian, Even Carlsen, traveled 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) and spent thousands of euros. Mostly indifferent to the bipeds donning neon-colored windbreakers, wildlife abounds in the deafening silence of the icy landscape.

All around are penguins, as awkward on land as they are agile in the water. Massive and majestic whales slip through the waves, and sea lions and seals laze in the sun. Antarctica, a land of adventure without rulers, is "like the heart of the Earth," according to Marcelo Leppe, director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute.

He said it expands and contracts like a beating heart, while the mighty current which revolves around the continent is like a circulatory system absorbing warm currents from other oceans and redistributing cold water. But this long tongue of land that stretches towards South America is warming rapidly. Its glaciers are melting and its ecosystem has been invaded by microplastics carried by currents.

Tourists are also flocking to the area in greater numbers. This season nearly 80,000 visitors are expected, a 40 percent increase compared to last year. Antarctic tour operators, however, insist they are promoting responsible tourism.

"Take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints, keep nothing but memories," is their motto. Even Antarctica's vulnerability is attracting more visitors, with tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of what one day might be gone.

But critics question this sort of tourism, as the emissions from world-crossing flights and soot or black carbon in the exhaust gases of cruise ships are part of what is putting the region under threat. On Half Moon Island, chinstrap penguins -- named for the black stripe on their chin -- strut about in the spring breeding season, raising their beaks and screeching from their rocky nests.

"This is to tell other males 'this is my space' and also, perhaps, 'this is my female'," ornithologist Rebecca Hodgkiss tells AFP. The colony of 2,500 penguins has been gradually declining over the years. It is not known if it is the fault of humanity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Law student 'gangraped' in Ranchi, 12 arrested

A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. According to an FIR lodged by the victim with Kanke police station, the incident ...

China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate

Hong Kongs benchmark index dropped 2 on Friday on concerns how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing amid fresh trade-war headlines. The Hang Seng index was down 2 at 26,363.78 points, while the Hong Kong China Ent...

Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79.The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day. An AQI between 0-50 is considered...

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019