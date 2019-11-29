International Development News
Development News Edition

Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:13 IST
Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit
Image Credit: Pixabay

Thousands of people in Asia and Europe joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg had been due to join a student strike in Lisbon, but her environmentally friendly voyage across the Atlantic from New York by yacht was hit by high winds, delaying her by a few days, she told social media followers. Portugal's student movement still expected thousands to join marches on Friday, building on the famous campaigner's imminent arrival to mobilize ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Madrid from Dec. 2-13.

"We wish she'd been here, but the movement has to carry on without her. We've got to send our message and pressure politicians ahead of the climate summit," Marianna Louca, 14, told Reuters in Lisbon. Friday's climate strikes are expected to take place in 2,300 cities in 153 countries around the world, according to the climate campaign group Friday For Future.

It comes as experts have warned that global temperatures could rise sharply this century with destructive consequences after greenhouse gas emissions hit record levels. Dozens of young people gathered in Bangkok for a climate strike in solidarity with others around the world, chanting: "No more coal, no more oil, keep the carbon in the soil."

In Warsaw, activists, some in gas masks, waved banners saying: "Save our planet" and "Poland without coal 2030". In Berlin, protesters in swimming costumes dived into the chilly river Spree, holding up a white box in a symbolic attempt to rescue the government's climate change package.

Activists protested at Amazon sites around France, using the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy to denounce what they said was the destructive effect of rampant consumerism, in a backlash against the event-driven in part by environmental concerns. Several dozen protesters staged a dawn sit-in outside an Amazon building in the Clichy district of Paris, holding a sign saying: "No to Amazon and its world."

In Australia, students in Sydney and other cities walked out of class, saying more should be done to combat the country's bushfire crisis, which many see as a result of climate change. Australia has for weeks been battling wildfires, which have killed at least four people, burnt about 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of farmland and bush and destroyed more than 500 homes.

Holding home-made signs, including "The climate is changing, why aren't we?", demonstrators in Sydney accused the government of inadequate action in addressing the bushfire crisis. Smoke from bushfires in New South Wales state formed a haze overhead. "Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires," said 18-year-old Shiann Broderic, one of the event's organizers, whose home was destroyed in a bushfire.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rejected suggestions his government is not doing enough on climate change. Australia has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 26% from 2005 levels by 2030, but recent data shows emissions are unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are in virtual free-fall: Cong on declining GDP numbers

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, saying the declining numbers are a reflection of a failed Modinomics and a PakodaEconomic Vision. Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Sur...

UK's Corbyn says his thoughts are with those at London Bridge

Britains opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts were with those caught up in the shocking incident at London Bridge on Friday, and thanked the emergency services for their response.Police shot a man after a stabbing in the...

UPDATE 1-Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen at Gaza protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager near the border fence with the Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian officials said.Israels military said soldiers had been fending off Palestinians who had approached and tried to sabotag...

Uzbekistan delegation signs several MoUs during Gujarat visit

Uzbekistans Minister of Innovation Development, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, on Friday signed various agreements in the field of education, innovation, and technology with different entities, including Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019