International Development News
Development News Edition

Gotabaya Rajpaska invites Modi to visit Sri Lanka

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:33 IST
Gotabaya Rajpaska invites Modi to visit Sri Lanka

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to visit the island nation, saying India was a long-standing friend of his country. Modi is the first premiere to be invited to Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa took over the reins of the island nation.

The Sri Lankan president asserted that his country's ties with India were multifaceted, with a priority given to security-related matters. With other nations, the initiatives and cooperation were by and large economic and commercial in nature, he noted.

"We will continue to work with India to ensure that the Indian Ocean Region is a zone of peace," Rajapaksa said in a joint press statement with Modi after the two leaders held talks here. He also described India as a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka.

"I would avail this opportunity to invite Prime Minister Modi to visit us as the first head of the government since my election as the President of Sri Lanka," Rajapaksa said. Congratulating Rajapaksa on his victory, Modi said it was an honour that he chose India for his first foreign visit after taking over the reins of the island nation.

"It symbolises the strength and dynamism of the friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka. It is also a sign of how much importance both countries attach to these relations," he said. The two leaders also discussed the issue of fishermen, a sensitive matter between the two countries.

"We discussed at length the fishermen issue and we will take steps to release the boats belonging to India (which are) in our custody," the Sri Lankan president said. Besides cooperation in the area of security, Rajapaksa said Modi and he also discussed how the two countries could work together as regards economic matters.

"We also discussed how India can assist us in trade between our two countries," he said. Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary who is credited with ending Sri Lanka's long civil war, was sworn-in as the island nation's president on November 18, a day after he won the closely-fought presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Kyrgyzstan president forced to attend trial: lawyer

Bishkek, Nov 29 AFP Kyrgyzstans former president Almazbek Atambayev was forced Friday to attend his corruption trial, his lawyer said, but refused to answer questions. The 63-year-old former ally of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was detaine...

EC recognises JJP as state party of Haryana

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the Jannayak Janta Party as a state party of Haryana.The JJP, founded by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, won 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the recent polls. It extended s...

MP: Legal opinion sought from AG on disqualified BJP MLA

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat has sought a legal opinion from the Advocate General to decide whether disqualified BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi can be allowed to attend the winter session of the state Legislature starting from December 17. A...

Man jumps off 12th floor of Thane high-rise, dies

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon by jumping off a high- rise in Maharashtras Thane district, police said. Vinay Gurav jumped off the 12th floor of a building on GB Road at around 2pm, a Kasarwadavli police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019