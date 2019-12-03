Left Menu
PHOTOS: NASA satellite spots crashed Vikram Lander on Moon surface

NASA released an image taken by it's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft's impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US) and associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometers.

Communication with Vikram Lander was lost moments before its planned landing on Lunar surface. Image Credit: ANI

  • NASA released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).
  • NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26,

A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon has found India's Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September, the US space agency has said.

Image Credit: NASA

In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander. It added that a person named Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris -- with the first piece found about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site.

Blasting off in July, emerging Asian giant India had hoped with its Chandrayaan-2 ("Moon Vehicle 2") mission to become just the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and regional rival China to make a successful Moon landing, and the first on the lunar south pole.

The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometers above the surface.

Image Credit: NASA

Days after the failed landing, the Indian Space Research Organization said it had located the lander but hadn't been able to establish communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

