Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai engineer's Chandrayaan-2 discovery boosts citizen science in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:28 IST
Chennai engineer's Chandrayaan-2 discovery boosts citizen science in India

The discovery of Chandrayaan-2's crash site by NASA, aided by Indian engineer Shanmuga Subramanian, is a shot in the arm for 'citizen science' in India and abroad with the free availability of data enabling amateurs to reach for the skies -- sometimes literally. Citizen science involves the collection and analysis of data relating to the natural world by members of the general public.

The crash site of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander was discovered thanks to the availability of data from the American space agency for common citizens to analyse and interpret. Chennai-based mechanical engineer Subramanian did just that.

NASA's Exploration Mission Planning Office Chief, Nujoud Fahoum Merancy commended Subramanian's efforts and acknowledged the role of citizen science in a tweet. "Very cool to see citizen science in action with #NASA LRO! Good work @Ramanean!" she said.

But this community-based approach to science has to be a collaborative effort with professionals guiding every step, cautions astrophysicist Sudip Bhattacharyya of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai. "It is essential that most citizen efforts, which aim to utilize the data of cosmic sources for scientific progresses, should be guided by expert professional astronomers," Bhattacharyya told PTI in an email interview.

He reasoned that such expert guidance is particularly required "so that the interpretation of the data does not take a non-scientific route". In India, citizen science largely contributes to ecology and conservation studies. But the recent application of NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) data by Subramanian to find the Vikram lander's crash site has shown its potential even for other fields, including astronomy.

"Astronomy is rapidly becoming such a free data-driven science, where citizens can participate, make discoveries, say of new planets, comets, asteroids and other cosmic sources, and take part to unravel the mysteries of the universe," Bhattacharyya explained. Citing an example, he said the Gaia satellite, a mission by the European Space Agency to chart a three-dimensional map of our galaxy, provides free data on billions of stars.

Using tools available on the Gaia Archive website, he said new types of light sources in the galaxy, like stars, and even "new aspects of physics, could be discovered when the data are studied systematically, extensively and in a suitable way, with the guidance of professional astronomers". According to Bhattacharyya, data from citizen science projects require an additional expert processing and interpreting them, using the professional knowledge of the subject.

In his view, the participation of interested citizens in the process of cutting edge scientific research is extremely important as it can significantly help science take root in society and promote scientific temper. He said this is possible when a huge amount of scientific data and user-friendly tools to analyse these data are freely available.

While citizen science is under the spotlight with Subramanian's discovery, it has been used in various fields in India. The India Biodiversity Portal initiated more than a decade ago, for instance, is a platform aiming to aggregate data on all species living in India, with a dedicated module running based on citizen science for more than eight years.

A study published in June in the journal Biodiversity Information Science and Standards noted that the portal runs many biodiversity related citizen science campaigns -- such as the Neighborhood Trees Campaign, National Moth Week, Spotting Alien Invasive species, Mapping Indian Snails and Slugs, and Frogwatch. "We have learnt valuable lessons in harnessing participation in citizen science, implementing functionality and in integrating technological advancements into the platform codebase," the researchers wrote in the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said.

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said....

IITG ranks third in cleanliness ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG has been ranked third in the cleanliness ranking for higher educational institutions organised by Union HRD Ministry, officials said. The IITG was ranked in the category of Residential Univ...

Sanctioned Rs 9.26 cr for border ceremony at Akhaura: tourism minister

The Tourism Ministry has approved Rs 9.26 crore for the flag-lowering ceremony at Agartala-Akhaura border between India and Bangladesh, minister Prahlad Patel told Parliament on Tuesday. Inaugurated in 2013, the check-post in Tripura is the...

19 lakh farmers enrolled under govt's pension scheme

As many as 18.80 lakh farmers have so far enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana PM-KMY, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Under the scheme launched in September this year, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019