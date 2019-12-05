Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Iran vows to continue missile work, dismisses EU powers' U.N. letter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:59 IST
UPDATE 3-Iran vows to continue missile work, dismisses EU powers' U.N. letter
Representative image

Iran on Thursday rejected pressure to shelve its ballistic missile program after a European letter to the U.N. Security Council accused Tehran of developing missiles capable of being delivering nuclear bombs. The British, German and French ambassadors to the U.N. Security Council, in a letter circulated on Wednesday, called on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inform the Council in his next report that Iran's missile program was "inconsistent" with a U.N. resolution underpinning the 2015 nuclear deal reached between Iran and six world powers.

Iran responded defiantly, saying it was determined to proceed with its disputed ballistic missile program, which it has repeatedly described as defensive in purpose and nothing to do with its nuclear activity. "Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles," Iranian U.N. envoy Majid Takhte Ravanchi said in a letter to Guterres.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had earlier on Thursday denounced the European powers' intervention. "Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling a bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations," Zarif tweeted, referring to the nuclear deal by its formal acronym. He urged Britain, France, and Germany not to bow to "U.S. bullying".

The European letter surfaced at a time of heightened friction between Iran and the West, with Tehran rolling back its commitments under the deal step by step in response to Washington's pullout from the pact last year and reimposition of sanctions on the Islamic Republic that has crippled its economy. A 2015 U.N. resolution "called upon" Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles that could be capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

Some states - including Russia, which with four other world powers wields a veto on the Security Council - argue that the language does not make it obligatory. France said on Thursday that Iran's ballistic missile activities did not conform with the Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to respect all of its obligations under that resolution.

The Security Council is due to meet on Dec. 20 to weight the state of compliance with the resolution underpinning the nuclear deal, and the European letter "will add to that discussion," a senior European diplomat told Reuters. Britain, France, and Germany have sought to salvage the nuclear pact, under which Iran undertook to curtail its disputed uranium enrichment program in return for relief from sanctions. But Tehran has criticized the three European powers for failing to shield Iran's economy from the U.S. penalties.

The United States, Iran's arch-foe, and its allies in the Middle East view Tehran's ballistic missile program as a Middle East security threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BHU teachers appeal President Kovind to revoke Feroze Khan's appointment in Sanskrit faculty

As many as 20 BHU teachers including the retired ones have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind appealing him to revoke the appointment of Feroze Khan who was appointed as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit Department of the varsi...

UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia ready to extend New START nuclear arms treaty

Russia is ready to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty by the end of this year without any more conditions or discussion, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, appearing to drop Moscows earlier defiant tone.The New START a...

Liverpool name FIFA Club World Cup squad

Liverpool on Thursday named their 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be played in Qatar.Joel Matip and Fabinho failed to find a spot in the squad as they are recovering from the respective injuries.Liverpools 23...

Oppo parties hold strategy meet in Parliament over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Opposition parties held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the strategy to counter the government over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. The meeting took place in the chambers of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019