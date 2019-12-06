Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran working on nuclear-capable missiles: European powers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 01:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 01:05 IST
Iran working on nuclear-capable missiles: European powers

Berlin, Dec 5 (AFP) Britain, France and Germany have accused Iran of developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in a letter dismissed by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday as "a desperate falsehood". UN ambassadors for the three countries said in the letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Iran's actions were "inconsistent" with the UN resolution enshrining a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

But Zarif on Twitter said the Europeans were covering up their own "miserable incompetence" at abiding by the nuclear deal and were "bowing to US bullying". The letter referred to footage shared on social media in April this year of the test flight of a new Shabab-3 medium range ballistic missile variant that was "technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon".

The European powers also pointed to three other launches this year, including that of the Borkan-3, a new medium-range ballistic missile tested by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen on August 2. The letter, dated November 21, said these flights were "the latest in a long series of advances in Iranian ballistic missile technology".

Iran's UN ambassador responded in a letter saying the European powers were using "unreliable sources" and "outdated reports" to make misleading arguments. "Iran is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles, both of which are within its inherent rights under international law," the letter said.

Iran has always denied plans to develop nuclear missiles and says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful energy production and medical purposes. The landmark 2015 deal gave Iran relief from economic sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But it has been at risk of falling apart since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in May last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it was agreed between Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Twelve months on from the US pullout, Iran began reducing its commitments to the deal hoping to win concessions from those still party to the accord. Following deadly violence in Iran sparked by a fuel price hike, President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said he was willing to return to the negotiating table if the United States first drops sanctions.

In his remarks, Rouhani said his government was striving to remain in the nuclear deal despite "pressures" that were on it. (AFP) SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president hails 'good meeting' with U.S. attorney general Barr

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had a good meeting on Thursday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, as they sought to address the threat of Mexican drug cartels, which the United States wants to label terrorist gro...

UPDATE 5-South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline

South Africas government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004 when he lost narrowly to Republican ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.The legislation is ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019