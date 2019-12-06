Left Menu
No Indian study has shown pollution shortens life:Javadekar

  New Delhi
  06-12-2019
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan. "Let us not create a fear psychosis among people," Javadekar told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.

During the Question Hour, he said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that the efforts are bearing fruits. Indian studies have not shown a correlation between shortening of life and pollution, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he also said such studies might not be based on first-generation data. The central government has launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle the air pollution problems across the country.

"Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said. According to him, city-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all the 102 cities.

