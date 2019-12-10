Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Sweden's Arctic, ice atop snow leaves reindeer starving

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kirkuk
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:24 IST
In Sweden's Arctic, ice atop snow leaves reindeer starving

Kiruna (Sweden), Dec 10 (AP) Thick reindeer fur boots and a fur hat covering most of his face shielded Niila Inga from freezing winds as he raced his snowmobile up to a mountain top overlooking his reindeer in the Swedish arctic. His community herds about 8,000 reindeer year-round, moving them between traditional grazing grounds in the high mountains bordering Norway in the summer and the forests farther east in the winter, just as his forebears in the Sami indigenous community have for generations.

But Inga is troubled: His reindeer are hungry, and he can do little about it. Climate change is altering weather patterns here and affecting the herd's food supply. "If we don't find better areas for them where they can graze and find food, then the reindeers will starve to death," he said.

Already pressured by the mining and forestry industry, and other development that encroach on grazing land, Sami herding communities fear climate change could mean the end of their traditional lifestyle. Slipping his hand from a massive reindeer skin mitten, Inga illustrated the problem, plunging his hand into the crusted snow and pulling out a hard piece of ice close to the soil.

Unusually early snowfall in autumn was followed by rain that froze, trapping food under a thick layer of ice. Unable to eat, the hungry animals have scattered from their traditional migration routes in search of new grazing grounds. Half the herd carried on east as planned, while the rest retreated to the mountains where predators abound, and the risk of avalanches is great.

Elder Sami herders recall that they once had bad winters every decade or so, but Inga said that "extreme and strange weather are getting more and more normal, it happens several times a year." The arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the globe.

Measurements by the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute show the country has warmed 1.64 degrees Celsius (2.95-degree Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times. In Sweden's alpine region, this increase is even greater, with average winter temperatures between 1991 and 2017 up more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4-degree Fahrenheit) compared with the 1961-1990 average.

Snowfall is common in these areas, but as temperatures increase, occasional rainfall occurs — and 'rain-on-snow' events are having devastating effects. The food is still there, but the reindeer can't reach it.

The animals grow weaker and females sometimes abort their calves while the survivors struggle to make it through the winter. "We have winter here for eight months a year and when it starts in October with bad grazing conditions it won't get any better," Inga said.

That is devastating to Sami herders, a once-nomadic people scattered across a region that spans the far north of Sweden, Norway, Finland and the northwestern corner of Russia. Until the 1960s, this indigenous minority were discouraged from reindeer herding and their language and culture were suppressed. Today, of the 70,000 Sami, only about 10 per cent herd reindeer, making a limited income from meat, hides and antlers crafted into knife handles.

"Everyone wants to take the reindeers' area where they find food. But with climate change, we need more flexibility to move around," said Sanna Vannar, a young herder from a community living in the mountains surrounding Jokkmokk, an important Sami town just north of the Arctic Circle. "Here you can't find food, but maybe you can find food there, but there they want to clear-cut the forest and that's the problem."

The 24-year-old is the president of the Swedish Sami Youth organisation and, together with eight other families elsewhere in the world, they launched a legal action in 2018 to force the European Union to set more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this year, the European General Court rejected their case on procedural grounds, but the plaintiffs have appealed.

"We've said we don't want money because we can't buy better weather with money," Vannar said. "We've said we need that the EU take action and they need to do it now."

The EU's new executive Commission is expected to present a 'European Green Deal' on Wednesday, to coincide with a U.N. climate conference in Madrid. Herders have also started working with Stockholm University, hoping to advance research that will broaden understanding about changing weather patterns.

As part of this rare collaboration between Sami and science, weather stations deep in the forests of the Laevas community are recording air and ground temperature, rainfall, wind speed and snowfall density. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Top Europe court calls for immediate release of Turkish philanthropist

Strasbourg France, Dec 10 AFP Europes top rights court on Tuesday urged Turkey to release businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, ruling his rights had been violated by more than two years in detention and rubbishing the charges agains...

IDBI to sell up to 49 pc shares in two subsidiaries, to retain controlling stake

IDBI Bank will sell up to 49 per cent stake in its subsidiaries IDBI Capital Markets Securities Ltd ICMS and IDBI Intech Ltd IIL. The board of directors of IDBI Bank has given in-principle approval to divest or dilute IDBI Banks stake in i...

Protests in BHU end following resignation of Dr Firoz Khan from SVDV department

The sit-in protests which were going on in BHU for over a month ended on Tuesday following the resignation of Dr Firoz Khan as an assistant professor in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan SVDV department. The students were protesti...

Next rate cut depends on how less teary-eyed onion leaves RBI

Days after the Reserve Bank stunned the market with a status quo on the policy rates, an American brokerage has said onion prices hold the key to the next rate cut. Onion prices, considered politically sensitive, have been spiralling for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019