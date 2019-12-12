Left Menu
Development News Edition

US warns N Korea of consequences of missile test

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 02:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:50 IST
US warns N Korea of consequences of missile test

United Nations, Dec 12 (AFP) The United States on Wednesday warned North Korea of consequences if it makes good on threats of a spectacular missile test in the New Year, while offering flexibility if it stays in talks. Frustrated by the lack of sanctions relief after three summits with US President Donald Trump, North Korea has warned of a New Year's surprise if the United States does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

At a UN Security Council session on North Korea, the US ambassador, Kelly Craft, voiced concern that the authoritarian state was indicating it would test intercontinental ballistic missiles "which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons. "Missile and nuclear testing will not bring the DPRK greater security," Craft said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We trust that the DPRK will turn away from further hostility and threats, and instead make a bold decision to engage with us," she said. Hinting at further sanctions, Craft said: "If events prove otherwise, we, this Security Council, must all be prepared to act accordingly."

Craft appeared to rule out meeting North Korea's demands for an offer in the year's final weeks, saying: "Let me be clear: The United States and the Security Council have a goal -- not a deadline." But she said the United States was willing to keep talking. "We remain ready to take actions in parallel, and to simultaneously take concrete steps towards this agreement," Craft said.

"We are prepared to be flexible in how we approach this matter." (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French police arrest former Argentine policeman over Dirty War crimes - lawyer

Former police officer Mario Sandoval, accused of crimes against humanity during Argentinas Dirty War four decades ago, was arrested by French police on Wednesday after years of legal tussles, a lawyer representing the Argentine government s...

Death toll from NZ volcano eruption rises to eight

New Zealand Police said on Thursday that two more people had died from injuries sustained during the eruption of the White Island volcano this week, bringing the confirmed death toll to eight.The two people had been receiving treatment in h...

Lakers F Kuzma ruled out vs. Magic

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was ruled out of Wednesdays game at Orlando with a left ankle injury, while nagging injuries to other key players could play a role in the teams game against the Magic. Guard Rajon Rondo was listed as q...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate committee approves Turkey sanctions bill

A U.S. Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system, the latest move in the chamber to push Republican President Donald Trump to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019