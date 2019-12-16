Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Shaw shares NZ progress on climate action during COP25

“Lasting action on climate change demands that we keep working every single day. This is the only way we can keep our promise to future generations that we will leave behind a world that is better off for what we did,” James Shaw said.

James Shaw shares NZ progress on climate action during COP25
Talks closed with countries not able to agree fully on a provision of the 2015 Paris Agreement known as Article 6. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With the global climate change talks closing overnight, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said New Zealand will continue to show the world what meaningful, ambitious and lasting climate action looks like.

"Lasting action on climate change demands that we keep working every single day. This is the only way we can keep our promise to future generations that we will leave behind a world that is better off for what we did," James Shaw said.

As the head of the New Zealand delegation at the global climate talks, Minister Shaw shared the progress this Government is making to build a cleaner, safer planet for future generations.

"I talked to people from many countries who are thinking about putting in place their own climate change legislation and they are using our Zero Carbon Act as a benchmark for what meaningful, ambitious and lasting climate action looks like. This Government will continue to show global leadership on what needs to be done to leave a safer planet for future generations," James Shaw said.

Talks closed with countries not able to agree fully on a provision of the 2015 Paris Agreement known as Article 6. This concerns the role of carbon markets and carbon trading in helping countries to fulfill their emission cutting pledges.

"We should acknowledge that some important progress was made, which is positive. But unfortunately, we will have to wait another year to get it all sorted. I have been frustrated that there are some countries that are slowing overall global progress. This is especially frustrating at a time when everything we see happening around the world points to an urgent need to move further and faster. However I am reassured by the fact that the vast majority of countries are increasing their ambition," James Shaw said.

This year's talks were not expected to produce a major breakthrough in countries' emissions targets, but it was hoped Article 6 could be finalized, clearing the decks for countries to focus on more ambitious goals for cuts to emissions next year.

"Let's be clear: We are still on track towards a future where we are all playing our part to solve the challenge of climate change, but we are not going to get there unless countries are working more closely together. Carbon markets must have fair rules and ensure genuine emissions reductions, which is why getting an agreement on the rules countries should stick to has been a priority for New Zealand since the world committed to climate action in Paris in 2015," said James Shaw.

The 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) took place in Madrid.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections: FM Sitharaman.

I am working with different states on GST and welcome efforts by many of them to push collections FM Sitharaman....

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit also a huge positive for economy SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar....

Say no to violence against women: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape inc...

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant attack on Sri Lankas team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019