Rwanda paves way to ‘green mobility’ by experimenting eco-friendly motorcycles in Kigali

Kigali is currently experimenting the eco-friendly motorcycles to see how it helps in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and enhances user mobility.

The decor of Rwanda's capital, Kigali's arteries has started to change its face since last May, with the introduction of new 'clean' means of transport and the installation of charging stations. When almost all the African countries are combating with the severe impact of climate change, the positivity of eco-friendly motorcycles is that they emit less carbon and reduce noise pollution. This is how they contribute to improving air quality and therefore safeguarding public health.

This project is part of the government of Rwanda's initiative in promoting electronic transport as a 'greener alternative' to green mobility. According to environmental authorities, electric motorcycles are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent compared to those that run on gasoline, APA News noted.

"This first batch of clean electric motorcycles constitutes the new means of transport put into service in Rwanda to maintain the trend of green mobility in the country," Claver Gatete, the Minister of Infrastructure in the Rwandan cabinet said.

The experts expect the fuel savings to reach USD 900 per motorcycle, the figure which is double the income of an average driver in Rwanda. The batteries are said to cover a distance of 70 to 80 kilometres and are rechargeable three times a day.

"By using a battery exchange model, we make it cheaper to buy and operate an electric motorcycle than a petrol motorcycle. The switch to electric will already double a driver's income and will allow us to move towards our goal of zero carbon," the Chief Executive Officer of Ampersand, Josh Whalethe opined.