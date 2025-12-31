Left Menu

Delhi's Green Mobility Push: Ride-Sharing Services Set to Make a Comeback

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the resumption of ride-sharing services in the capital. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion and vehicular emissions. Ride-hailing companies, like Ola and Uber, have been directed to reintroduce these services quickly while promoting electric vehicles and integrating green features.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Wednesday that ride-sharing services are set to return to the capital soon. In a bid to cut down on traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, cab aggregators have been instructed to devise a carpooling framework.

The decision came after a meeting led by Sirsa, involving representatives from ride-hailing giants Ola, Uber, and Rapido, as well as senior transport department officials. The companies were prompted to resume shared rides posthaste as this has been recognized as a crucial step in reducing road traffic and curbing air pollution.

To bolster these efforts, the transport department will explore the legal framework to promote carpooling, while Sirsa urged that expanding bus and shuttle services could reduce dependency on private vehicles. The minister also emphasized the need for electric vehicles in aggregator fleets, aiming to contribute to a cleaner and greener Delhi.

