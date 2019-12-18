India is world's third largest producer of scientific articles: Report

With over 1.35 lakh scientific papers published, India has become the world's third-largest publisher of science and engineering articles, according to a US government agency data, topped by China. As per the statistics compiled by the US National Science Foundation (NSF), the number of scientific papers published worldwide increased from 1,755,850 in 2008 to 2,555,959 in 2018.

The global research output, as measured by peer-reviewed science and engineering (S&E) journal articles and conference papers, grew about four percent annually over the last 10 years. The data, which was released on Tuesday, stated that in 2008, India published 48,998 science and engineering articles. This increased to 1,35,788 articles in 2018 at an average annual growth rate of 10.73 percent and the country now accounts for 5.31 percent of the total world publications in science and engineering.

China, which accounts for 20.67 percent of all global publications in scientific articles, is at the top position, followed by the US at 16.54 percent. In China, the number of global scientific publications increased from 2,49,049 in 2008 to 5,28,263 in 2018, at a growth rate of 7.81 percent per annum.

In the US, the total global publications in science and engineering articles grew at a rate of 0.71 percent from 3,93,979 in 2008 to 4,22,808 in 2018. Though a long way to go, as compared to the US and China in terms of the number of scientific article publications, India's emergence as a third largest publisher is mainly due to a phenomenal double-digit growth rate in the last decade from 2008 to 2018, the report noted.

The other countries which made it to the top 10 list are Germany (1,04,396), Japan (98,793), UK (97,681), Russia (81,579), Italy (71,240), South Korea (66,376) and France (66,352). According to the report, China's rate of research output has grown almost twice as fast as the world's annual average for the last 10 years, while the output of the US and the European Union (EU) has grown at less than half the world's annual growth rate.

Research papers from the US and the EU continue to have the most impact; however, China has shown a rapid increase in producing impactful publications, as measured by references to journal articles and conference papers. Specialization in scientific fields differs among countries, with the US, the EU and Japan more specialized in health sciences and China and India more specialized in engineering, as measured by journal articles and conference papers.

"China and India have increased their share of the growing world output," the report said. China produced five percent of the global output in 2000 and grew to 21 percent in 2018; India's share rose from two percent to five percent during this period.

"Among the 15 largest publication producers, countries with higher than average growth rates include South Korea (four percent), Brazil (five percent), China (eight percent), Russia (10 percent), India (11 percent) and Iran (11 percent)," the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.