COP25: Developed countries not ready to improve climate strategies

Six days after the originally scheduled closing of COP25, the head of UNFCCC, the UN body tasked with organizing the climate conference, has released a statement acknowledging that developed countries, particularly those responsible for the highest levels of harmful emissions, did not send a clear enough signal that they are ready to improve their climate strategies.

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC (the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change), noted that an agreement on guidelines for a carbon market was not reached: this was a major disappointment, as rules on a universally-agreed carbon market are seen as an essential element for raising climate ambition in the private sector and generating finance for climate adaptation.

"Developed countries", she said, "have yet to fully address the calls from developing countries for enhanced support in finance, technology, and capacity building, without which they cannot green their economies and build adequate resilience to climate change".

Although many positive signs of progress were announced at COP25, such as decisions taken in areas including technology, oceans, and agriculture, gender and capacity building, Ms. Espinosa warned that "not enough major economies have signaled that they are ready to shift the needle on climate ambition through improved plans".

Looking forward, Ms, Espinosa called for stakeholders to focus on the next steps, particularly COP26 in Scotland, next November, and further strengthen trust in the multilateral process.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.