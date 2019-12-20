Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

A strong earthquake has been reported in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and the Captial region of India, Delhi-NCR. No casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Earthquake tremors also felt in Pakistan's Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/lw1A1kLADz — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

According to officials, Earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes in Hindukush and tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR.

Further details awaited.

