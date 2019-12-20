Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan
A strong earthquake has been reported in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and the Captial region of India, Delhi-NCR. No casualties have been reported so far.
#WATCH An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Earthquake tremors also felt in Pakistan's Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/lw1A1kLADz— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
According to officials, Earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes in Hindukush and tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR.
This strong #quake (#زلزله) was felt in Hindu Kush Region, #Afghanistan. Felt it? Report to: https://t.co/wFRzlumhim— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 20, 2019
Further details awaited.
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Earthquake Delhi NCR
- Earthquake