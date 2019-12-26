Kerala: 'Payasam' offered to people to dispel myth of not consuming food during solar eclipse

Visitors who reached Central Stadium here to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, were given 'payasam' to dispel the superstition of not consuming food during the celestial event on Thursday. Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, witnessed a solar eclipse today morning, which is said to the last one of the decade.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am. It is also being referred to as "ring of fire" and "Surya Grahan" in Hindi. PP Rajeevan of Breakthrough Science Society told ANI, "There are many superstitions associated with the solar eclipse. To dispel this superstition, we are distributing payasam and people are taking it. This is to show the common people that nothing happens if you eat during the solar eclipse."

People in large numbers turned up at various venues set up by Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) and Breakthrough Science Society for the public to watch the annular solar eclipse. In Thiruvananthapuram, the venue was Central Stadium, where elaborate arrangements were made. Visitors viewed the progression of the eclipse on an LED screen.

Solar filters, pin-hole cameras, and the traditional method of placing coconut leaves to project sun on white paper were also arranged at the venue. While the partial solar eclipse was visible in central and south Kerala, the annular solar eclipse was fully visible in the northern part of the state.

Cheruvathoor in Kasaragod witnessed the best visuals of the outer edges of the blazing sun by forming a ring at 9:26 am. The celestial spectacle was at the maximum by 9:30 am in Kerala (ANI)

