India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 17:39 IST
India will host the 36th International Geological Congress, aimed at the development of Earth Sciences, in the National Capital Region (NCR) from March 2-8, the organisers said on Thursday. Described as the "Olympics of Geosciences," the event will witness debates and discussions on a wide range of issues affecting the world, such as sustainable development, climate change, water and mineral resources.

India is the only Asian country to host the Congress twice. The 22nd session of IGC was held in New Delhi in 1964, the organisers said in a statement. The event is expected to be attended by nearly 6,000 delegates from across the world, they said.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for the country to host such a significant event aimed at the development of Earth Sciences," Professor V. P. Dimri, President, 36th International Geological Congress (IGC) said. "The 36th IGC has been designed to enable the participation of meritorious geoscientists worldwide and give them the opportunity to explore the best of the geological wealth of the Indian Subcontinent,” Dimri said in the statement.

The organisers said that the event will offer a host of opportunities to the mining & mineral, and the allied industries of the country, apart from the scientists, researchers and academia. The theme of the science programme at the 36th IGC is ‘Geosciences: The Basic Science for a Sustainable Future.

"The excitement of the grand scientific spectacle unfolding in March 2020 is building up! This event will prove beneficial not only to the geoscientific community, but also to the society at large," Rasik Ravindra, Secretary General, 36th IGC said. "70 exciting field trips covering the geological superlatives of India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in store for the delegates," the statement said.

The IGC is a geoecientific event held under aegis of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS). The first session of IGC took place in France in 1878. Since its inception, 35 Congresses have been hosted by 24 countries throughout the world, according to the statement.

This year's event is being jointly funded by the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India and supported by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) along with the science academies of Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, it said.

