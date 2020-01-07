Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compuware Announces CloudBees Partnership and New Topaz Version, Enabling Large Enterprises to Leverage Their Mission-critical Mainframe Systems

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:31 IST
Compuware Announces CloudBees Partnership and New Topaz Version, Enabling Large Enterprises to Leverage Their Mission-critical Mainframe Systems

Compuware Corporation, the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, today announced a CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program (TAPP) Premier Partnership and new advancements to Topaz that together enable organizations to quickly achieve low-risk, low-cost mainframe modernization by fully leveraging their existing mainframe resources.

Business demand for faster innovation is driving organizations to increase deployment frequency by an average of 41% for new mainframe features and an average of 38% for new features to non-mainframe applications according to a recent study commissioned by Compuware and conducted by Vanson Bourne. The new CloudBees partnership and Topaz advancements enable enterprises to meet this business imperative by increasing software delivery velocity—without compromising quality and efficiency.

"GNP is dedicated to consistently delighting our customers with the best digital products and services whenever and wherever," said Arturo Sanchez Guerrero, Mainframe Optimization Manager at Grupo Nacional Provincial. "Compuware has been a very important and collaborative partner in helping us remove mainframe software development and delivery bottlenecks so that we can meet customer demands for innovation quickly and efficiently."

CloudBees Partnership and Product Integrations Ensure Core Mainframe Systems Can be Included in Cross-platform DevOps Toolchains

The CloudBees TAPP provides a formal, unified program for independent software vendors (ISVs) to align their offerings with the global Jenkins community. Participation in the TAPP enables a tighter connection between Compuware and CloudBees so customers' core mainframe systems can be more easily integrated into a cross-platform DevOps toolchain.

Compuware was invited to participate as a premier member because of the existing product integrations between Compuware ISPW, Topaz and Xpediter, and CloudBees Core, an end-to-end continuous delivery platform, and CloudBees Flow, an adaptive release orchestration platform. The integrations and plugins enable development teams to perform the following tasks within a DevOps pipeline:

  • Create, promote and deploy mainframe software releases
  • Coordinate mainframe software releases with releases on other platforms
  • Automate unit and functional tests
  • Perform code coverage analysis
  • Submit jobs on the mainframe
  • Retrieve mainframe source code for static analysis tools

"CloudBees is thrilled to have Compuware as a TAPP Premier Member," said Francois Dechery, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, CloudBees. "Compuware has a unique understanding of the needs and goals of mainframe customers. In addition to other computing platforms, mainframe customers also successfully utilize CloudBees technologies for continuous integration, continuous delivery and application release orchestration applications. We welcome Compuware to the CloudBees ecosystem."

Topaz Advancements Improve Developer Experience and Empower Novice Developers

The business demand for faster digital innovation and an increased reliance on the mainframe­­—coupled with a necessary influx of developers new to the mainframe platform —means developers must be empowered with a rich and intuitive work experience that automates manual tasks, simplifies complex programs and provides fast feedback on quality and coding standards.

To that end, Compuware announced today a new version of Topaz that includes a new editing experience for COBOL, PL/I and JCL that guides even the novice developer towards optimum results with streamlined usability, native Eclipse integration and real-time COBOL and PL/I syntax checking.

In addition, the ASG-PRO/JCL integration with Topaz Workbench announced last month enables developers to seamlessly access ASG-PRO/JCL's JCL validation and runtime simulation, simplifying maintenance and support tasks with a modern front end, saving teams time and dramatically improving the experience for next generation developers.

Since Topaz was launched five years ago, it's evolved from a enterprise data visualization tool, to an Agile, force-multiplying development and testing platform with more than 15 integrations and 5 API enabled products from Compuware, empowering any developer, regardless of experience, to understand and work on any program, no matter how old or complex.

New Acquisition

Further, continuing its mission to modernize every aspect of mainframe software delivery, Compuware also announced today it closed on a transaction to acquire the assets of INNOVATION Data Processing, the market leader in enterprise data protection, business continuance and storage resource management solutions serving the mainframe market. This acquisition is Compuware's sixth in the last four years.

"As the world becomes more digitally competitive, mainframe development expectations are increasingly being driven by rapidly evolving customer demand for innovative products and services," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "It's critical that businesses empower their next generation of developers with a seamlessly integrated, mainframe-inclusive DevOps toolchain so that they can work within Agile methods to meet their customers' expectations in the Age of Software."

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by taking full advantage of their mainframe investments. We do this by delivering innovative software that enables IT professionals with mainstream skills to develop, deliver and support mainframe applications with ease and agility. Our modernized solutions uniquely automate mainframe work, integrate into a cross-platform DevOps toolchain and measure software delivery quality, velocity and efficiency. Learn more at compuware.com.

Follow us on:

For Sales and Marketing Information
Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 1-800-COMPUWARE, www.compuware.com.

Copyright © 2020, Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved. The Compuware products and services listed within this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Compuware Corporation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061968/Compuware_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

GDP first advance estimates predict economic growth at 5 pc in FY20

The government on Tuesday released first advance estimates of GDP numbers for the current financial year 2019-20 pegging the growth at 5 per cent. The latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations CSO is i...

Group of Ministers approves EOI for Air India divestment

The Group of Ministers GoM of the central government on Tuesday approved the proposal to divest stake in national carrier Air India. The Expression of Interest EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January 2020.The GoM on ...

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal dist...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Osaka sees off Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-74 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.Osaka fired 16 aces and broke her Greek opponent four times in the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020