Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish to find how they see

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:46 IST
Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish to find how they see

Scientists have trained cuttlefish to wear specialised 3D glasses to investigate how the cephalopods determine the best distance to strike moving prey. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, revealed cuttlefish use stereopsis -- the perception of depth produced by the reception in the brain of visual stimuli from both eyes in combination -- to perceive depth when hunting a moving target.

Cuttlefish catch a meal by deploying their tentacles and, to be successful in their strike, they must compute depth to position themselves at the correct distance from the prey. If they are too close, the prey may be spooked and escape while if they are too far, the tentacles will not reach, according to the researchers from the University of Minnesota in the US.

To test how the cuttlefish brain computes distance to an object, the team trained cuttlefish to wear 3D glasses and strike at images of two walking shrimp, each a different colour displayed on a computer screen at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, US. The images were offset, allowing for the researchers to determine if the cuttlefish were comparing images between the left and the right eyes to gather information about distance to their prey.

The process of comparing the images is called stereopsis, and is the same way humans determine depth. Depending on the image offset, the cuttlefish would perceive the shrimp to be either in front of or behind the screen.

The cuttlefish predictably struck too close to or too far from the screen, according to the offset. "How the cuttlefish reacted to the disparities clearly establishes that cuttlefish use stereopsis when hunting," said Trevor Wardill, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota.

"When only one eye could see the shrimp, meaning stereopsis was not possible, the animals took longer to position themselves correctly. "When both eyes could see the shrimp, meaning they utilised stereopsis, it allowed cuttlefish to make faster decisions when attacking. This can make all the difference in catching a meal," said Wardill.

Through this process, the researchers also found the mechanism that underpins cuttlefish stereopsis is likely different from humans due to the cuttlefish successfully determining the distance from anti-correlated stimulus. It means the left and the right eye images have the same pattern, but are reversed in luminance, the researchers said.

Humans cannot do this reliably, they noted. "While cuttlefish have similar eyes to humans, their brains are significantly different," said Paloma Gonzalez-Bellido, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota.

"We know that cuttlefish brains aren't segmented like humans. They do not seem to have a single part of the brain -- like our occipital lobe -- dedicated to processing vision. "Our research shows there must be an area in their brain that compares the images from a cuttlefish's left and right eye and computes their differences," Bellido said.

Cuttlefish have the ability to rotate their eyes to a forward-facing position, a unique trait that sets them apart from their cephalopod relatives such as squid and octopus. It is possible that cuttlefish are the only cephalopods with the ability to compute and use stereopsis, the researchers said.

Mantids are the only other invertebrate species known to use stereopsis, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

I am sure govt has thought about it properly: Shastri urges patience on CAA

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri has urged for patience amid raging protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that he foresees plenty of positives coming out of the controversial law in the long run. The 57-year-old Shastri, a for...

Watchdog raps UK-Angelina Jolie plan to end sexual violence in war

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-profile British initiative backed by U.S. actor Angelina Jolie to tackle sexual violence in war is so focused on short-term fixes it risks failing the women it set out to h...

Thailand asks Malaysia to help find Rohingya who escaped detention centre

Thailand has asked Malaysia to help find a group of Rohingya Muslim trafficking victims who absconded from a detention centre in the south of the country, Thai police said on Thursday.Nineteen Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar escaped from the ...

ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland team up for greener electric buses

Ashok Leyland and ABB Power Products and Systems India have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU in the public e-mobility space to expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India. The pact out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020