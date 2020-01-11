Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reason unveiled behind human inclination towards counter-clock side preference

A new study has discovered the reason behind humans choosing left over right or center.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 14:12 IST
Reason unveiled behind human inclination towards counter-clock side preference
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has discovered the reason behind humans choosing left over right or center. Human beings have always been inclined towards left even if suggested to focus on the center from the pre-historic era. But why? The answer was unknown until recently.

The study published on Friday in the online magazine PLOS ONE for the first time brings out the influential element behind this inconspicuous deviation had in the prehistoric past. A Slovak-German research team has investigated the alignment of early Neolithic houses in Central and Eastern Europe.

Scientists of the Collaborative Research Centre (CRC) 'Scales of Transformation' of Kiel University (CAU) and the Slovakian Academy of Sciences were able to prove that the orientation of newly built houses deviated by a small amount from that of existing buildings and that this deviation was regularly counterclockwise. Archaeologist Dr. Nils Muller-Scheessel, who coordinated the study within the CRC, said, "Researchers have long assumed that early Neolithic houses stood for about a generation, i.e. 30 to 40 years, and that new houses had to be built next to existing ones at regular intervals."

He also shared, "By means of age determination using the radiocarbon method, we can now show that the new construction was associated with a barely perceptible rotation of the house axis counterclockwise. We see 'Pseudoneglect' as the most likely cause of this." This insight was made possible by the interpretation of one of the fastest-growing archaeological data sets at present, namely the results of geophysical magnetic measurements.

Differences in the earth's magnetic field are used to visualise archaeological features lying underground. Early Neolithic house ground plans belong to the best identifiable types of features. "In recent years, we have discovered hundreds of Early Neolithic houses in our field of work in south-western Slovakia using geophysical prospection methods. Excavating all these houses is neither possible nor desirable for reasons of monument conservation," says Mister Muller-Scheessel enthusiastically

The possibility of using 'Pseudoneglect' to bring the houses into a relative sequence without excavation and thus to break down the settlement activity of an entire small region raises our research to a completely new level," shares Muller, adding, "Absolute dating using scientific methods must, of course, confirm the basic trend in every case." The study also refers to comparable archaeological observations at other places and times, which show that similar changes in orientation also seem to apply to more recent prehistoric periods.

The significance of 'Pseudoneglect' thus extends far beyond the dating of early Neolithic houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Protests against three capital proposal enters 25th day

The protests against the three capital proposal for the Andhra Pradesh entered the 25th day here on Saturday. Protests are happening all across Andhra Pradesh including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. Police forces have been deplo...

Malnutrition may lead to increased risk of Zika birth defects: Study

Congenital Zika Syndrome CZS, a collection of developmental malformations in infants associated with Zika virus ZIKV infection, is linked to poor diet among the childrens mothers, a new study says. The syndrome causes conditions impacting i...

Presidents of Ukraine, Iran to discuss downed plane -Ukrainian official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Saturday after Tehran said it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Ukrainian presidents office said.Th...

Congress Working Committee meets to deliberate on CAA, NRC, violence in university campuses

The Congress Working Committee CWC met here on Saturday to deliberate on issues such as the amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence in university campuses, including JNU. The Congress top bras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020