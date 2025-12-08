Nigeria Steps Up: Guarding Borders Amid Benin's Political Turmoil

Nigeria has launched its first military intervention abroad in almost ten years, responding to a failed coup in Benin to prevent further regional instability. The proactive stance highlights Nigeria's commitment to maintaining security along its crucial trade route in West Africa.

Fighter jets and ground troops were deployed by President Bola Tinubu after the coup attempt, which posed a threat of hostile control right next to Nigeria's borders. This security measure was coordinated with Benin and will be supported by ECOWAS forces from neighboring countries.

Analysts underscore the significant economic and security stakes, as instability in Benin could lead to cross-border insecurity and affect Nigeria's economy. The intervention not only underscores geopolitical strategy but emphasizes the importance of steady governance in neighboring states.