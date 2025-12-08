Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Challenges BJP on Vande Mataram Controversy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP government in a Lok Sabha debate, defending Nehru and accusing the government of using the Vande Mataram controversy to distract from real issues like unemployment and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:04 IST
In a fiery Lok Sabha debate, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing critique of the ruling BJP government, alleging that the Vande Mataram controversy is a diversionary tactic.

Gandhi Vadra defended Jawaharlal Nehru against BJP accusations, suggesting that the debate overlooks pressing national issues such as unemployment and inflation. She accused Prime Minister Modi of engaging in election-centric politics rather than addressing substantial public concerns.

Highlighting the symbolic significance of Vande Mataram, she condemned the BJP for exploiting national sentiments for political gain, emphasizing that the song remains a revered part of India's heritage for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

