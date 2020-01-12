Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Oldest fossils of animal gut found'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 10:31 IST
'Oldest fossils of animal gut found'
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Videoblocks

Researchers have unearthed the oldest fossilised remains of animal digestive tract, dated to be 550 million years old, in the Nevada desert in the US -- a finding that sheds light on the early history of life on the Earth. According to the researchers, including those from the University of Missouri in the US, ocean life forms that existed more than half a billion years ago mostly had simple body structures, unlike any creature which lives today.

They said beginning about 540 million years ago, the body structures of animals in the ocean changed dramatically. This period, called the Cambrian Explosion, is widely considered by scientists to be the key point in history of life on the planet when the ancestors of many animal groups we know today emerged, according to the researchers behind the current study.

During the Cambrian Explosion, the ancestors of many modern-day animals, such as primitive crustaceans and worms, appeared, noted the study, published in the journal Nature Communications. However, scientists did not know how these communities of prehistoric animals were related, until now.

The scientists believe they can possibly find how these ancestral creatures were connected by studying the currently unearthed tubular digestive tract fossils, which offers clues on the internal anatomical structures of the animals of this time. "Not only are these structures the oldest guts yet discovered, but they also help to resolve the long-debated evolutionary positioning of this important fossil group," said Jim Schiffbauer, study co-author from the University of Missouri.

"These fossils fit within a very recognizable group of organisms -- the cloudinids -- that scientists use to identify the last 10 to 15 million years of the Ediacaran Period, or the period of time just before the Cambrian Explosion. We can now say that their anatomical structure appears much more worm-like than coral-like," Schiffbauer said. As part of the current study, the researchers used an X-ray-based analysis technique called micro-CT imaging, and created a digital 3D image of the fossil.

The method allowed the scientists to view the fossil structure's internal contents, the study noted. "With CT imaging, we can quickly assess key internal features and then analyze the entire fossil without potentially damaging it," said study co-author Tara Selly from the University of Missouri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Space Camp' remake in works at Disney Plus

The popular 1980s space adventure drama Space Camp is getting a reboot at Disney Plus. Saturday Night Live scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell are penning the script of the project, which marks their feature writing debut.According to Th...

Will help 25 Pakistani Hindu refugees resettle in Muzaffarnagar village, says BJP MLA

A BJP MLA has said he would facilitate the resettlement of 25 Hindu Pakistani refugees in Kawal village here and has given financial assistance to five of them The 25 Hindu Pakistanis are living in a refugee camp in the national capital.Fiv...

UPDATE 1-Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, although he also drew a big show of support at a rival event. Police est...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Refiled to add time in headline and paragraph 1. Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Conne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020