Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 19:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km (nine miles) into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of flights and warnings of a possible explosive eruption and volcanic tsunami. Taal volcano, one of the country's most active, is in the middle of a lake about 70 km (45 miles) south of the center of the capital, Manila. As tremors shook the area, volcanic lightning flickered in the column of steam and ash.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised its alert level to 4 out of 5 - meaning "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days". Phivolcs also warned of possible hazards of a volcanic tsunami and rapid currents of hot gas and volcanic matter that could hit areas around the Taal lake, a popular weekend getaway from Manila.

Evacuation of about 8,000 residents of the volcano island and other high-risk towns is underway, with about 6,000 already out of the danger zone as of early Sunday evening, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council told reporters. Ash fell as far away as Manila, prompting the suspension of flights at the capital's busy international airport. General Manager Ed Monreal said the suspension would continue into Monday because there was ash on the runway.

Local authorities canceled school classes scheduled for Monday and urged people to stay indoors. President Rodrigo Duterte had instructed authorities to move people within the perimeter of Taal out of the danger zone, his spokesman said in a statement.

The ash plume was clearly visible from the nearby city of Tagaytay, a well-frequented viewing spot for the volcano. "We were having lunch when we heard rumbling. We saw the volcano erupting. It rained and some small pebbles fell to the ground," Jon Patrick Yen, a restaurant customer in Tagaytay, told Reuters.

"I did not expect to see such a spectacle. We just went by to eat."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Sri Lanka next week

Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Sri Lanka next week during which the two countries will discuss matters related to bilateral ties, according to an official statement. Wang will arrive in Colombo on Tuesday and meet President Gota...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL22 JK-POLICE OFFICER-2NDLD ARREST Senior J-K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists whom he was ferrying in Kashmir ValleySrinagar A senior police officer, posted with the strat...

Tripura man, arrested in ATM hacking cases, found hanging

A 38-year-old man, arrested in ATM hacking cases, allegedly committed suicide at a police station in West Tripura district on Sunday, officials said. Sushanta Ghosh, who was in police remand since Saturday, committed suicide inside the lav...

13 foreign ministers to take part in Raisina Dialogue 2020

Foreign ministers from 13 countries, including Russia, Iran, and Australia, will attend the fifth edition of the geo-political conference, Raisina Dialogue, beginning here on Tuesday. The three-day event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Extern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020