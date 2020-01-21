Left Menu
Development News Edition

2.229 billion years: Scientists date world's oldest meteor crater

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:42 IST
2.229 billion years: Scientists date world's oldest meteor crater

Tokyo, Jan 21 (AFP) A crater in western Australia was formed by a meteor strike more than 2.2 billion years ago and is the world's oldest known impact site, new research published Wednesday shows. The study marks the first time that the Yarrabubba crater has been precisely dated, at 2.229 billion years old, and means it is 200 million years older than any similar site known on Earth.

The revelation also raises the intriguing possibility that the massive impact could have significantly altered the Earth's climate, helping end a period of global "deep freeze". Scientists had long suspected that Yarrabubba, in a remote part of the outback, dated back several billion years.

But dating ancient craters is not easy: the sites tend to be poorly preserved because erosion and tectonic events such as earthquakes have "progressively erased into the geologic past", the researchers wrote in their paper, published in the journal Nature Communications on Wednesday. And even where craters are still present, determining their age is complex.

To date Yarrabubba precisely, the team hunted for evidence of "shock recrystallisation" in minerals at the site -- essentially where the massive impact of the meteor had altered the structure of materials including zircon and monazite. But finding that record in the minerals involved searching for microscopic grains, using a high-tech scanning process known as Sensitive High Resolution Ion Micro Probe or SHRIMP dating.

Once identified, uranium in the grains helped the scientists determine a precise date, which they found coincided with a period when the planet emerged from a global deep freeze known as "Snowball Earth". "Glacial deposits are absent from the rock record for around 400 million years after the Yarrabubba impact," Chris Kirkland, a professor at Curtin University's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences who was involved in the study, told AFP.

"The impact fits within the context of Earth moving out of frigid conditions." The researchers theorise that when the meteor hit Yarrabubba, the site was covered with ice, like much of the rest of the Earth at the time. The massive strike, which created a crater around 70 kilometres (45 miles) in diameter, may have sent up to half a trillion tons of vaporised ice into the atmosphere, according to models run by the team.

"If the impact occurred into an ice sheet then it would release lots of water vapour, which is an even more efficient greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide," lead author Timmons Erickson, of NASA's Johnson Space Center and Curtin's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, told AFP. "That, in turn, may result in warming of the planet."

That conclusion may raise some eyebrows. The researchers concede there is no proof for now that the site was covered in ice at the time, and large meteor strikes are more often associated with cooling events than atmospheric warming.

"They don't have any evidence that there was a glacier at the site, so it's like a thought experiment, it's speculation," said Tim Barrows, a professor of environmental change at the University of Wollongong, who was not involved in the study. Erickson acknowledged that the idea was still speculative for now.

"We hope it will prompt other researchers to investigate the role that an impact event may have on the Earth's climate during a Snowball scenario," he said. While Barrows cast doubt on the climate change theory, he praised the "extremely impressive dating", saying the technique could help shed new light on other poorly preserved impact sites.

The research team said they hoped their findings would boost the search for clues in the sediment record about the effects of the Yarrabubba strike, as well as encourage more work on dating craters. "The only way to understand the tempo of impacts on Earth is to look back at the history and timing of the cratering record," said Kirkland.

"This work shows that there are impacts preserved on old, highly eroded pieces of the planet." (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Angola pleads for help to claw back assets lost to corruption

Angola is seeking other countries help to recover state funds lost because of corruption, Minister of State for Economic Coordination Manuel Jose Nunes Junior said on Tuesday. Angolan President Joao Lourenco said on taking office in 2017 th...

Sikandar Sultan Raja named Pakistan's new Chief Election Commissioner

The Pakistan government and the Opposition on Tuesday agreed to appoint former bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja as the new Chief Election Commissioner, ending several months of deadlock over key appointments to the election commission. The t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty

A U.S. envoy said on Tuesday that Iran would be sending a very, very negative message if it quits the 1970 global nuclear non-proliferation treaty after European countries accused it of violating a separate 2015 deal with world powers.Irani...

PM Modi has natural temper for science: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a natural temper for science and under his leadership the government has taken various initiatives for the development of science and technology, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Inaugurating I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020