Africa Climate Change Fund approves 7 projects worth $4.7mn in African nations

The Africa Climate Change Fund has recently approved seven new project proposals amounting to about USD 4.7 million.

The addition of these projects augment the Africa Climate Change Fund's overall portfolio to 15 projects. These projects demonstrate how the Africa Climate Change Fund helps Regional Member Countries to finance climate-resilient, low-carbon development. They will expand the Africa Climate Change Fund's (ACCF) geographic reach and diversify its field of intervention. The projects align with the Bank's Strategy 2013-2022 and Climate Change Action Plan 2016-2020. The projects are as follows:

Syntropic agriculture as strategy to foster resilience, climate adaptation and recovery of vulnerable communities living in degraded marine and coastal ecosystems in Mozambique – This project will improve the environmental resilience and economic sustainability of smallholder families in Zambezia Province using scaled-up "gender-oriented eco-governance productive model"; it will be implemented by ICEI, a non-profit organization and ORAM, a local NGO.

Removing barriers to climate finance access by local governments or municipalities – The project will remove barriers hindering local government's access to international climate finance; it will be implemented by the Ministry of Territorial Governance, Development and Management of the Territory of Senegal, in conjunction with CSE.

Green energy for women and youth resilience in Uganda and Kenya – The project will support the transition to low carbon development and scale up access to climate finance by boosting the development of the Sustainable Energy Value Chain, focusing on women and youth engagement; it will be implemented by a consortium of CSOs led by AVSI Foundation and including Pamiga.

Building climate resilience through youth and women farmers – The project will contribute to building an inclusive and climate resilient ecosystem for food security and sustainable growth in Sudan, strengthening collective entrepreneurial capacity of farmer associations; it will be implemented by local NGO ZWD.

Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL) - Benin and Lesotho – The project will scale up the United Nations Capital Development Fund's LoCAL Mechanism which supports local governments to execute climate resilient development projects using performance-based grants. The project will be implemented by UNCDF.

Cocoa Livelihoods Resilience - enhancing the resilience of smallholder cocoa farmers in Cote d'Ivoire through piloting the Adaptation Benefits Mechanism (ABM) – The project will introduce a set of sustainable climate-resilient agro-forestry measures to enhance resilience of cocoa farmers to climate shocks in Soubre and Sinfra districts. The project will be implemented by the African Development Bank in collaboration with ICRAF and partners and will pilot the ABM – an innovative mechanism for mobilization of public and private sector finance.

The Africa NDC Hub: Supporting NDCs Implementation in Africa – The project will support African countries to accelerate access to climate finance and effective utilization of funds for the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). It will support the pipeline development of eight project proposals, strengthening institutions in Namibia, Uganda, São Tomé and Príncipe and Cameroon. The project will be implemented by the African Development Bank.

