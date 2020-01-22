Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa Climate Change Fund approves 7 projects worth $4.7mn in African nations

Africa Climate Change Fund approves 7 projects worth $4.7mn in African nations
. The projects align with the Bank’s Strategy 2013-2022 and Climate Change Action Plan 2016-2020. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Africa Climate Change Fund has recently approved seven new project proposals amounting to about USD 4.7 million.

The addition of these projects augment the Africa Climate Change Fund's overall portfolio to 15 projects. These projects demonstrate how the Africa Climate Change Fund helps Regional Member Countries to finance climate-resilient, low-carbon development. They will expand the Africa Climate Change Fund's (ACCF) geographic reach and diversify its field of intervention. The projects align with the Bank's Strategy 2013-2022 and Climate Change Action Plan 2016-2020. The projects are as follows:

Syntropic agriculture as strategy to foster resilience, climate adaptation and recovery of vulnerable communities living in degraded marine and coastal ecosystems in Mozambique – This project will improve the environmental resilience and economic sustainability of smallholder families in Zambezia Province using scaled-up "gender-oriented eco-governance productive model"; it will be implemented by ICEI, a non-profit organization and ORAM, a local NGO.

Removing barriers to climate finance access by local governments or municipalities – The project will remove barriers hindering local government's access to international climate finance; it will be implemented by the Ministry of Territorial Governance, Development and Management of the Territory of Senegal, in conjunction with CSE.

Green energy for women and youth resilience in Uganda and Kenya – The project will support the transition to low carbon development and scale up access to climate finance by boosting the development of the Sustainable Energy Value Chain, focusing on women and youth engagement; it will be implemented by a consortium of CSOs led by AVSI Foundation and including Pamiga.

Building climate resilience through youth and women farmers – The project will contribute to building an inclusive and climate resilient ecosystem for food security and sustainable growth in Sudan, strengthening collective entrepreneurial capacity of farmer associations; it will be implemented by local NGO ZWD.

Local Climate Adaptive Living Facility (LoCAL) - Benin and Lesotho – The project will scale up the United Nations Capital Development Fund's LoCAL Mechanism which supports local governments to execute climate resilient development projects using performance-based grants. The project will be implemented by UNCDF.

Cocoa Livelihoods Resilience - enhancing the resilience of smallholder cocoa farmers in Cote d'Ivoire through piloting the Adaptation Benefits Mechanism (ABM) – The project will introduce a set of sustainable climate-resilient agro-forestry measures to enhance resilience of cocoa farmers to climate shocks in Soubre and Sinfra districts. The project will be implemented by the African Development Bank in collaboration with ICRAF and partners and will pilot the ABM – an innovative mechanism for mobilization of public and private sector finance.

The Africa NDC Hub: Supporting NDCs Implementation in Africa – The project will support African countries to accelerate access to climate finance and effective utilization of funds for the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). It will support the pipeline development of eight project proposals, strengthening institutions in Namibia, Uganda, São Tomé and Príncipe and Cameroon. The project will be implemented by the African Development Bank.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Swiss franc falls as cbank intervention talk outweighs virus worries

The Swiss franc fell on Wednesday on signs the central bank may be intervening to stop it rising further, outweighing the impact of concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus that have driven investors into safe-haven assets this week. ...

Stories are the best kind of magic: Joanne Harris

Popular English writer Joanne Harris of Chocolat fame feels stories are the best kind of magic one can find and is happy to be part of that experience. Inaugurating the six-day Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here on Wednesday, Harris sai...

Reach out to Showtime if you want season 8 of 'Ray Donovan': Liev Schreiber to fans

Two days after the season seven finale of Ray Donovan, its star Liev Schreiber says fans should reach out to Showtime if they want another chapter to the drama series. The actor, who plays the titular role in the show, on Tuesday took to In...

Maha: Worker killed, three injured in blast & fire in factory

A 35-year-old worker was killed and three others were seriously injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a chemical factory in Badlapur town here in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The explosion took place around 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020