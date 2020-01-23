Left Menu
Community conservation in Chatham Islands to get grants support

Rēkohu/Wharekauri/ the Chatham Islands are about 800 kilometers east of the South Island and include two pest-free island nature reserves, Mangere and Rangatira, home to the black robin.

“The enthusiasm of the people driving these projects is impressive. I look forward to seeing what these groups achieve for conservation and for their home,” said Eugenie Sage. Image Credit: Pixabay

Community conservation in Rēkohu/Wharekauri/the Chatham Islands is receiving a boost, with grants to support local projects announced today by Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage.

"Rēkohu/Wharekauri/ the Chatham Islands are home to 20 percent of New Zealand's threatened bird species and 11 percent of New Zealand's threatened plant species. The islands have the highest level of endemism of any of New Zealand's biogeographic regions with many species unique to the Chathams and found nowhere else in the world," said Eugenie Sage, who is currently visiting Rēkohu/Wharekauri/the Chathams.

"I'm pleased to announce a total of $111,695 has been allocated from the Department of Conservation's Community Conservation Fund to support four community-driven projects, which will help protect threatened native birds and plants by restoring habitat and enhancing pest control efforts.

"These rare species include the parea (Chatham island pigeon), Chatham Island tui, threatened shorebirds such as tāiko and the many threatened plant species such as nau/Cook's scurvy grass which are unique to Rēkohu/Wharekauri/the Chatham Islands.

"Rēkohu/Wharekauri/ the Chathams share similar conservation challenges to the rest of New Zealand – including loss of native habitat and predation by introduced species. But in the detail, they are also unique, and having locals who truly understand the at-place challenges leading conservation work is incredibly valuable."

"I have been lucky to spend some time in this remarkable and beautiful place. It has been great to learn more about how passionate local residents are about looking after this special place.

"The enthusiasm of the people driving these projects is impressive. I look forward to seeing what these groups achieve for conservation and for their home," said Eugenie Sage.

The funded projects will protect forest remnants, revegetate and restore ecosystems including freshwater habitats, and create nature corridors that will allow native species to move across the island and repopulate new areas.

One project, an initiative of the Hokotehi Moriori Trust, includes trials on the trap and lure technology to target rats, one of the focus species of Predator Free 2050 and a major problem on Rēkohu/Wharekauri/ the Chatham Islands.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

