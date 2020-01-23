Left Menu
Applitools Announces Winners of the Global Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon

Applitools Announces Winners of the Global Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon

 Applitools, the leading provider of Intelligent Functional and Visual Testing Through Visual AI, today announced the 100 winners and 10 Grand Prize winners of the Global Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon (applitools.com/hackathon). The hackathon's objective was to see which of the participants could comprehensively catch and fix functional and visual bugs using both their preferred code-based approach and Visual AI.

Out of 3,000 participants and 300 finalists, the top 100 winners received cash prizes. The winners were comprised of a diverse group of QA engineers, QA managers and software developers from 38 countries. These participants wrote automation tests against a pre-built Hackathon app for five common use cases in both the traditional approach and the Visual AI approach. They used Selenium or Cypress test runners and several programming languages such as Java, JavaScript, Python, and C# to write their tests. The $42,000 prize pool recognized those who delivered the most test coverage and the highest quality test results.

To learn more about Applitools Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon, read our blog (https://applitools.com/blog/hackathon-winners)

"This challenge propelled me into digging for alternative ways to traditional testing," said Grand Prize Winner, Corina Zaharia. "While solving the challenge, I realized that a tool like Applitools will save time on the proposed scenarios while still delivering the same value as other traditional frameworks."

"The Visual AI Hackathon was a fun way to discover the limitations of current 'traditional ways of testing' versus what Applitools provides," said Grand Prize Winner, Ioan Cimpean. "From simple image comparisons, broken layouts, intended changes to broken sort algorithms, dynamic content and JIRA integrations, the bottom line is that you still need the screenshot anyway (for bug reporting and collaboration) around the issue."

"The response we received to the first-ever Global Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon was phenomenal," noted Raja Rao, Sr. Director and Head of Growth Marketing at Applitools. "Participants used Applitools in so many diverse and unique ways for their test automation submissions -- it was enlightening to see the increased usage of Visual AI technology and ways it can be applied in the real world."

For a full list of the Top 100 Winners, visit: (applitools.com/hackathon).

About Applitools
Applitools delivers Intelligent Functional and Visual Testing powered by world-class Visual AI technology to help Developers, Test Automation Engineers, QA professionals, DevOps and Digital Transformation teams to release high-quality web and mobile apps and features faster.

The company evolves test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross-Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design testing, Cross-Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI-CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Software, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Media Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
+1 303-581-7760, ext. 16
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621068/Applitools_Logo.jpg

