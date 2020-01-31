Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford Nanopore Sequencers Have Left UK for China, to Support Rapid, Near-sample Coronavirus Sequencing for Outbreak Surveillance

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Oxford
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:22 IST
Oxford Nanopore Sequencers Have Left UK for China, to Support Rapid, Near-sample Coronavirus Sequencing for Outbreak Surveillance

Following extensive support of, and collaboration with, public health professionals in China, Oxford Nanopore has shipped an additional 200 MinION sequencers and related consumables to China. These will be used to support the ongoing surveillance of the current coronavirus outbreak, adding to a large number of the devices already installed in the country.

Oxford Nanopore is already working to support more than 100 public health laboratories in China, as well as a number of Chinese microbiology laboratories and global public health scientists, with a growing community of scientists taking part in the surveillance process.

"We are privileged to be working with a global scientific community to support their understanding of this outbreak," said Dr Gordon Sanghera, CEO, Oxford Nanopore. "We hope that the nanopore vision of enabling anyone to access biological information, anywhere, can have a positive impact, and are immensely grateful for the community support as we work to rapidly optimise for this outbreak."

The MinION sequencer was designed for broad accessibility. It weighs under 100g and is run with a laptop or special accessory, the MinIT, to perform data analysis. It streams sequence data in real time, allowing for rapid sequencing. It is well suited to rapid sequencing in distributed locations. Previously, the device has performed sequencing in rural or remote settings, for example in understanding Ebola, Zika or TB.

"We were able to generate results less than 24 hours after receiving an Ebola-positive sample, with the sequencing process taking as little as 15 to 60 minutes. We show that real-time genomic surveillance is possible in resource-limited settings and can be established rapidly to monitor outbreaks." – Josh Quick, University of Birmingham, Nature, 2016 https://www.nature.com/articles/nature16996

Rapid sequencing of the coronavirus has been one essential tool in understanding the outbreak. Sequence information is typically combined with location and time data to provide an insight into how the virus is spreading and whether it is changing.

Oxford Nanopore's sequencing technology has been used in many of the early coronavirus genomes from China, including the first genome published in NEJM and the "cluster" of genomes that indicated human-to-human transmission that were published in the Lancet and the first genomes published from the US.

Researchers in the scientific community have developed protocols for nanopore sequencing of nCoV; Oxford Nanopore is working with the scientific community in the optimisation of those protocols.

If you are interested in following updates on the use of nanopore in this outbreak, please follow this post, and if you would like to get in touch for nCoV specific support, please use this form.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084698/Oxford_Nanopore_Technologies_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084699/Oxford_Nanopore_Technologies_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084701/Oxford_Nanopore_Technologies_3.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084702/Oxford_Nanopore_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-World Athletics puts the brakes on Nike's record-breaking shoes

Some variants of Nikes Vaporfly running shoes have been outlawed for elite competition and strict limits on the technology developed for any future shoes introduced after World Athletics announced significant changes to its rules on Friday....

Democrat Michael Bloomberg spent $200 million of own wealth on presidential bid in 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed more than 200 million of his own money to his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination as of the end of 2019, according to disclosures his campaign filed on Friday with the Fede...

US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept

Underscoring the important role of India in Americas Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation and coun...

WRAPUP 2-Major U.S. airlines cancel China flights as government takes action

All three major U.S. airlines announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory over concerns about the coronavirus. The trio of carriers, United Airlines Holdings I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020