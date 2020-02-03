Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locust swarms threaten more countries in eastern Africa - FAO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:07 IST
Locust swarms threaten more countries in eastern Africa - FAO
File photo Image Credit: www.fao.org

Swarms of desert locusts could ravage more countries in eastern Africa and threaten the livelihood of many more people, the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Monday. The swarms, first sighted in December, have already destroyed tens of thousands of hectares (acres) of farmland in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia, threatening food supplies in the worst locust invasion in 70 years.

"There also other countries at risk, especially South Sudan, Uganda, Eritrea...," said Bukar Tijani, assistant director-general of the FAO's agriculture and consumer protection department. FAO said at least one locust swarm had already been seen in Eritrea, and several had also been sighted in Oman and Yemen.

Even before the locust invasion, some 11 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya were experiencing food insecurity, and the swarms will worsen the situation, the FAO said. "Therefore, we need to make all possible efforts to avoid such a deterioration," said Dominique Burgeon, director of the FAO Emergencies and Rehabilitation Division, during a visit to Samburu and Kitui counties, two of 15 affected regions in Kenya.

"We know that these locusts... can create massive devastation not only in terms of crops but also in terms of pasture and therefore affecting the livelihoods of the pastoralist communities... The only solution that works is aerial spraying (of pesticides)." Conflict and chaos in much of Somalia make spraying pesticide by airplane - which the FAO calls the "ideal control measure" - impossible, the agency said in December.

Somalia's agriculture and irrigation ministry said it had declared the locust invasion a national emergency. Esther Kithuka, a farmer in Mwingi in eastern Kenya's Kitui County, said she was worried the locusts would destroy their crops, and that another growing season due to start in April would be too short for any meaningful production.

"We depend a lot on this season and we worry that the locusts will destroy our harvest and we will end up remaining hungry through the rest of the year waiting for October for the next cropping season," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which le...

Pak police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists. According to a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department CTD, an intell...

UPDATE 6-Oil falls as coronavirus hits demand; OPEC+ considers deeper cuts

Oil prices fell on Monday, dragged down by concern over demand in China after the coronavirus breakout, though the possibility of deeper crude output cuts by OPEC and its allies offered some price support. Brent crude was down 1 at 55.62 a ...

China's anti-doping agency halts testing due to coronavirus: official

Chinas state anti-doping agency temporarily suspended testing on Monday less than six months before the Tokyo Olympics in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the International Testing Agency told AFP.The situation is one of caution so as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020