Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists find 75-90 % decline in Leopard population in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:15 IST
Scientists find 75-90 % decline in Leopard population in India

Leopard population has declined 75-90 per cent in India, according to a study which has suggested that the carnivore demand similar conservation attention like tigers in the country. The study was conducted by scientists from the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS India) and the Wildlife Institute of India.

The scientists have used genetic data from leopards sampled across the Indian subcontinent to investigate population structure and patterns of demographic decline, a CWS India press release said. They investigated the demographic history of each identified subpopulations and compared genetic decline analyses with countrywide local extinction probabilities.

The study was conducted by Supriya Bhatt, Suvankar Biswas, Dr Bivash Pandav, Dr Samrat Mondol (all from Wildlife Institute of India) and Dr Krithi K Karanth (Centre for Wildlife Studies). They collected faecal samples and identified 56 unique individuals using a panel of 13 microsatellite markers, and merged this data with already available 143 leopard individuals.

The study revealed population structure and recent decline in leopards. "Coalescent simulations with microsatellite loci revealed, across India, a possibly human-induced 7590 per cent population decline between approximately 120200 years ago," it said.

The population-specific estimates of genetic decline are in concordance with ecological estimates of local extinction probabilities in these subpopulations, it was stated. "Our results are both interesting and alarming- using two different methodological approaches we have established that even one most adaptable big cats in India has experienced decline in population structure and distribution," Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based CWS, said.

The study suggested that leopards demand similar conservation attention like tigers in India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GoM headed by health minister monitoring coronavirus situation in country: Harsh Vardhan in RS

As many as 150 passengers with symptoms of coronavirus have so far been referred to isolation facilities in the country as the government steps up efforts to deal with the outbreak. Making a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, ...

India tour operators face severe blow from China coronavirus

Indian tour operators estimate they could lose up to 500 million because of cancellations from tourists from China and other countries due to the coronavirus outbreak, a cost that could rise four-fold if it persists through the year.State c...

HDFC ERGO Health Unveils its TVC Campaign ‘‘Bad News - Good News’’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. HDFC ERGO Health, erstwhile Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Apollo Munich, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign Bad News - Good News, that communicates a...

Modi govt giving tremendous focus to Northeast: Jitendra Singh

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving tremendous focus for the overall development of the Northeastern region including that of infrastructure, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. This was conveyed by Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020