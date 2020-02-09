Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar Probe set to launch on mission to map sun's poles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 22:31 IST
Solar Probe set to launch on mission to map sun's poles
Image Credit: ESA

NASA and the European Space Agency are gearing up to send a new probe toward the sun to take a unique look at its blazing poles, an unprecedented view expected to help researchers grasp how the star's vast bubble of energy affects Earth and humans in space.

The Solar Orbiter is due launch to space atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday at 11:03 p.m. ET (0403 GMT Monday), deploying an array of solar panels and antennas before setting off on its 10-year voyage to the sun. Using the gravitational influence from Earth and Venus to whip itself as close as 26 million miles from the sun — or 95 percent of the distance between the star and Earth — the probe will map the star's poles, which could allow scientists for the first time to observe the concentrated source of solar wind that permeates our solar system.

Solar wind is soup of charged particles that are highly concentrated at the poles and beam through our solar system, affecting satellites and electronic devices on Earth. Solar Orbiter carries ten instruments packed behind a massive 324-pound (147 kg) heat shield, three of which will peer through tiny windows and face the sun to survey how its surface changes over time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says satellite 'successfully' launched without reaching orbit

Iran successfully launched a satellite into space on Sunday but it fell short of reaching orbit, state television quoted a defence ministry spokesman as saying. The Simorgh rocket successfully propelled the Zafar satellite into space but th...

Repeal new citizenship law; no need for NRC, NPR: Shetti

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Sunday demanded repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, calling it an unconstitutional law. He also opposed the proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens NRC and the National Population Register N...

Maharashtra: Three of family killed in car-bus collision in Jalgaon

Three persons of a family were killed and as many others injured after their car collided with a state-run bus in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The mishap occurred around 8 pm near Wichkhede village in Parola taluk...

Surging Canadiens to host skidding Coyotes

Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020