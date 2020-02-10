Uganda sprays locust swarms posing threat to coffee crop, livestock
Uganda has started to spray swarms of desert locusts that invaded over the weekend, posing a major threat to livestock and key crops such as coffee, a government official said on Monday.
The plague of locusts has already caused extensive damage to pastures and crops and threatened food security in several countries in the east and Horn of Africa including Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uganda
- Horn of Africa
- Ethiopia
- Kenya
- Somalia
ALSO READ
WHO dispatches response teams after confirmation of yellow fever in Uganda
Rising Desert Locusts threat to food security in Horn of Africa: FAO
Rwanda and Uganda strike prisoner swap deal
Netanyahu meets Sudan's leader in Uganda, agree to start normalising relations - Israeli official
UPDATE 1-Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"