Uganda sprays locust swarms posing threat to coffee crop, livestock

Uganda has started to spray swarms of desert locusts that invaded over the weekend, posing a major threat to livestock and key crops such as coffee, a government official said on Monday.

The plague of locusts has already caused extensive damage to pastures and crops and threatened food security in several countries in the east and Horn of Africa including Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

