Clear weather conditions predicted for SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at 7 pm on Thursday evening to a joint sitting of Parliament.

According to South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng, there will be clear skies and no rain is expected in Cape Town. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Weather Service has predicted clear weather conditions for Cape Town tomorrow - the day the State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be held.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address at 7 pm on Thursday evening to a joint sitting of Parliament. The address will be broadcast across numerous platforms, including television, radio and online.

The day of SONA is one characterized by State ceremonial activities, some of which take place outside, and scores of members of the public usually line the streets in the Parliamentary precinct to bear witness to the activities.

According to South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng, there will be clear skies and no rain is expected in Cape Town.

"It's going to be sunny, with temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, and the conditions will remain clear and humid in the evening," Mofokeng said.

The President is expected to reflect on a number of issues, which include the country's political, social and economic welfare, and will also account for the nation on government's work and its programme of action for the next five years.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

