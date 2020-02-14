SDG 13: Candor TechSpace claimed to save 256 tons of CO2 emission by carpooling

As a Brookfield Properties India venture, Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride, one of India's leading ride-sharing platforms to provide employees with hyper-local carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. This strategic tie-up has enabled these professionals to leverage carpooling benefits – leading to a significant reduction in on-road traffic congestion and cutting down of ever-increasing air pollution levels. Candor TechSpace has recently highlighted that 13500 employees have used carpooling services – sharing close to 1 lac carpools and saving 256 Tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the last six months.

Carbon Dioxide is one of the major constituents of Green House Gases (GHG) responsible for global warming and climate change. This is not a standalone examples of corporate sector contributing in achieving global goals adopted by the United Nations under 17 Sustainable Develoment Goals (SDGs). The UN has adopted Climate Action as SDG 13 under its 17 SDGs for the year 2030 (SDG 2030). Mindtree Limited an Indian multinational information technology and outsourcing company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The IT consulting company recently implemented the Routematic software for Shift rationalization for its West Campus in Bengaluru, which brought down the number of trips by nearly 32 percent and contributed to emission reduction. Thereby, encouraging and incentivizing green commuting.

Wipro an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. The company has tied up with Lithium Urban Technologies to provide electric cab transportation services in the India campuses. Wipro aims to reach 100m green kilometers through this tie-up. Wipro is commitment to ecological sustainability and continuously involved in multiple environment-related programs both within and outside our business boundaries.

Capgemini a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation has committed to help achieve the 17 sustainable development goals or 'global goals' defined by the United Nations General Assembly. Capgemini employees has shown great enthusiasm in terms of dedication towards sustainability initiative and contribution in reducing traffic in their cities like Pune, Hyderabad , Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, NCR. Carpooling with sRide has contributed strongly to annual CO2 reduction targets within Capgemini.

ITC Limited an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal has recently partner with Whistle Drive that provides Transportation as a service to the employees. The Company believes that commitment to sustainable development is a key component of responsible corporate citizenship.

