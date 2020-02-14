Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDG 13: Candor TechSpace claimed to save 256 tons of CO2 emission by carpooling

Sustainable shared mobility is the future of transport. But, it is also a present-day solution for the workforce, who constitute nearly 40% of the total Indian population, daunted by the daily commute experience. Shared mobility is a panacea that provides users with flexibility and door-to-door connectivity, without adding extra vehicles on the road. Below are few corporates who are contributing to the shared mobility and helping battling climate change. 

SDG 13: Candor TechSpace claimed to save 256 tons of CO2 emission by carpooling
Representational image Image Credit: ANI

As a Brookfield Properties India venture, Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride, one of India's leading ride-sharing platforms to provide employees with hyper-local carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. This strategic tie-up has enabled these professionals to leverage carpooling benefits – leading to a significant reduction in on-road traffic congestion and cutting down of ever-increasing air pollution levels. Candor TechSpace has recently highlighted that 13500 employees have used carpooling services – sharing close to 1 lac carpools and saving 256 Tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in the last six months.

Carbon Dioxide is one of the major constituents of Green House Gases (GHG) responsible for global warming and climate change. This is not a standalone examples of corporate sector contributing in achieving global goals adopted by the United Nations under 17 Sustainable Develoment Goals (SDGs). The UN has adopted Climate Action as SDG 13 under its 17 SDGs for the year 2030 (SDG 2030). Mindtree Limited an Indian multinational information technology and outsourcing company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The IT consulting company recently implemented the Routematic software for Shift rationalization for its West Campus in Bengaluru, which brought down the number of trips by nearly 32 percent and contributed to emission reduction. Thereby, encouraging and incentivizing green commuting.

Wipro an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. The company has tied up with Lithium Urban Technologies to provide electric cab transportation services in the India campuses. Wipro aims to reach 100m green kilometers through this tie-up. Wipro is commitment to ecological sustainability and continuously involved in multiple environment-related programs both within and outside our business boundaries.

Capgemini a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation has committed to help achieve the 17 sustainable development goals or 'global goals' defined by the United Nations General Assembly. Capgemini employees has shown great enthusiasm in terms of dedication towards sustainability initiative and contribution in reducing traffic in their cities like Pune, Hyderabad , Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, NCR. Carpooling with sRide has contributed strongly to annual CO2 reduction targets within Capgemini.

ITC Limited an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal has recently partner with Whistle Drive that provides Transportation as a service to the employees. The Company believes that commitment to sustainable development is a key component of responsible corporate citizenship.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iran says it will strike U.S. and Israel if they make the 'slightest error'

Iran is ready to strike the United States and Israel if they give it any reason to do so, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a live speech on state television on Thursday.If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of ...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak Chinas death toll reached 1,367 as of the end of Wednesday, up 254 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Thursday. Across mainland China, the...

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Pawane MIDC Industrial area in Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night. The fire was later brought under control by six fire tenders that had reached the spot.No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020