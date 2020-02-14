Left Menu
Development News Edition

People get to share views on climate action globally as UN campaign launched

The Mission 1.5 campaign is built around internet and mobile video game that educates people about climate policy and allows them to vote on possible solutions. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 07:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 07:54 IST
People get to share views on climate action globally as UN campaign launched
The campaign was developed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), alongside experts in game development, climate science, and public polling.  Image Credit: Pixabay

Millions of people worldwide will get to share their views on climate action through a UN campaign launched on Thursday aimed at connecting them with Governments and policymakers.

The Mission 1.5 campaign is built around internet and mobile video game that educates people about climate policy and allows them to vote on possible solutions.

The campaign was developed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), alongside experts in game development, climate science, and public polling.

"Together with partners from across the private and public sectors, we have the ability with this campaign to connect millions of people with their governments in an innovative two-way discussion on solutions to the climate crisis, and increase ambition ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow later this year", said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

Mission 1.5 takes its name from the collective effort to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed by world leaders meeting in Paris in 2015.

Described as the world's biggest survey of public opinion on climate change, it aims to give 20 million people a chance to have their say. A previous survey ahead of the Paris talks canvassed 10,000 people in 76 countries.

Players will take on the role of climate policymakers who make decisions to meet the 1.5-degree goal.

Afterward, they will vote on key climate actions that they would like to see adopted. The data will be analyzed and delivered to Governments.

The hope is that the game will bridge the gap between citizens and governments on climate action.

"People often feel disconnected from the leaders that must make urgent decisions on the climate crisis," said Cassie Flynn, UNDP Climate Change Advisor.

"Mission 1.5 is a way to help people understand climate solutions and make their voices heard. In many ways, it is the People's Climate Vote."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

MLB notebook: Astros’ Altuve, Bregman apologize

Two of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. I have ...

Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

Victor Olofssons second goal of the game came with 216 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Ol...

India won't forget sacrifice of Pulwama attack bravehearts, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad ...

J-K Police organise awareness programme against drug abuse in Poonch

In a drive against drugs, Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch District Police organised drug awareness programme and seminars in a government school in the district. The district police on Thursday said they have selected some schools in Poonch to ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020