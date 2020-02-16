Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rouhani says Iran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:50 IST
UPDATE 2-Rouhani says Iran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Iran will never hold talks with the United States under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, adding that Tehran's help was essential in establishing security in the Middle East.

Relations between Tehran and Washington reached a crisis point in 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions. Tensions spiked further following the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3 by U.S. drone attacks at Baghdad airport. In retaliation, Iran attacked U.S. targets in Iraq in January.

Trump has adopted a policy of "maximum pressure" to force Tehran to negotiate a broader deal that further curbs Iran's nuclear work, ends its missile program and its involvement in regional proxy wars. "Iran will never negotiate under pressure ... We will never yield to America's pressure and we will not negotiate from a position of weakness," Rouhani said in a televised news conference.

Although the reimposed U.S. sanctions have crippled Iran's economy, slashing its oil exports, Tehran has repeatedly dismissed talks over any new deal, saying they are possible only if the United States returns to the pact and lifts trade curbs. "America's 'maximum pressure' towards Iran is doomed to failure ... our enemy (the United States) is very well aware that their pressure is inefficient," Rouhani said.

Iran has been involved in decades of regional proxy wars with its key regional rival Saudi Arabia, from Syria to Iraq. European and Arab states have since scrambled to avert a full-fledged conflict between the two sides. "Securing peace and stability in the sensitive region of the Middle East and in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran's help," Rouhani said.

"Several countries have delivered messages to us (from Saudi Arabia) ... we don't have issues with Saudi Arabia that cannot be resolved," he said. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday Riyadh had contacted Iran after the killing of Soleimani, but when Iran had responded the contract had ended. He suggested the United States had pressured Riyadh.

Zarif's comments were dismissed by his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud who said there had been neither private messages nor direct contacts between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Duckworth claims Bengaluru Open title

Australias James Duckworth registered a straight-set win over Benjamin Bonzi of France in the finals to lift the USD 162,500 Bengaluru Open title here on Sunday. Duckworth took just 68 minutes to notch up a 6-4 6-4 win over Benjamin at the ...

Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

Ankara, Feb 16 AFP Turkeys foreign minister on Sunday said China should not label all Muslim ethnic Uighurs as terrorists, following talks with his Chinese counterpart in Germany. UN experts believe China is holding a million Muslims in cam...

42 policemen awarded medals on 73rd raising day

Delhis Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Joy Tirkey, probing the January 5 incident of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, and the citys Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Harender Kumar Singh are among the 42 pe...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the Diamond Princess, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020