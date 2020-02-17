Left Menu
Development News Edition

People's participation necessary for conservation, stricter rules don't save planet: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 12:37 IST
People's participation necessary for conservation, stricter rules don't save planet: Javadekar

The participation of people is essential for the conservation of biodiversity and stricter rules don't save the planet, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 13th Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP 13), Javadekar said unrealistic conditions cannot be imposed to conserve nature.

”We must ensure people's participation in conservation. Someone from the panel here suggested we should have more stricter rules and laws for conservation. But stricter rules don't save the planet. The planet can be saved only through people participating voluntarily. “Therefore don't put unrealistic conditions for preservations and don't convert friends into enemies. I am hopeful this COP will definitely come out with solutions,” the minister said.

The Gandhinagar edition of CMS COP is one of the biggest so far with 3,250 people from 130 registering till now, he said. Nature is part of India's life cycle, he said, extolling India's huge biodiversity.

“Globally, India has only 2.5 per cent of land, 17 per cent of human population, 18 per cent of cattle, 8 per cent of mammal, 12 per cent of birds, 6 percent of reptiles and 4 percent of amphibians. This is the biodiversity of India. “Nature is a part of our life cycle. We worship trees and animals. Migratory species is the most fascinating topic. We have whale sharks, turtles, the great Indian bustard and many other migratory species,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Hales must wait for England recall, says captain Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said that batsman Alex Hales must rebuild trust with the national team set-up before he is considered for selection again. Hales has not played for England since being withdrawn last year from ...

China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session -Xinhua

A top legislative body of the Chinese parliament will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss a proposal on delaying the key annual March meeting of parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.The proposal for the delay is due to the ...

Ravi Mishra Crowned as the Winner of Smule Mirchi Cover Star Season 2

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir The grand finale witnessed a musical showdown between the Top 5 finalists Ajay Jagtap from Shirdi, Sakshi Sharma from Gurgaon, Sourajit Ghosh from Bangalore, Ravi Mishra and Anas Wahab from Mumbai ...

China says WHO delegation to visit Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan

China says a World Health Organization WHO delegation of experts will visit Beijing, and the provinces of Guangdong and Sichuan from Feb. 17 onwards.A spokesman for the National Health Commission announced the details of the visit at a medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020