Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage crashes into sea after successfully launching Starlink satellites

The private space launch giant SpaceX recently suffered a setback when the earth-bound reusable first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket missed its floating landing platform and crashed into the sea.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:14 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage crashes into sea after successfully launching Starlink satellites
The landing rocket was nowhere to be seen in the frame which clearly means that it missed the drone ship by a big margin (Picture Courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The private space launch giant SpaceX recently suffered a setback when the earth-bound reusable first stage of its Falcon 9 rocket missed its floating landing platform and crashed into the sea. The mishap on Monday (local time) came right after the launch vehicle successfully placed a new batch of Starlink satellites in the Earth's orbit.

According to The Verge, this is the first instance since 2016 when the Falcon 9's reusable first stage failed to nail its trademark landing on SpaceX's unique floating drone ship platform. However, it is not to say that the company had a flawless record. SpaceX has previously lost two centre boosters of its triple-core Falcon Heavy during two of its three total launches. Also, a Falcon 9 first stage plunged into the sea instead of touching down on the ground in December 2018 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Moreover, in a dozen or so missions since 2016, SpaceX decided against attempting landings, usually during the missions that require the launch vehicle to reach high velocities. It is not yet known about what went wrong on the day and the only thing visible on the live broadcast was a huge puff of steam or smoke, reported The Verge.

The landing rocket was nowhere to be seen in the frame which clearly means that it missed the drone ship by a big margin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Water released into Yamuna to improve its 'environmental condition' ahead of Trump's India visit

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has released 500 cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the Ganganahar in Bulandshahr to improve the rivers environmental condition in Agra, ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit, officials said on ...

UPDATE 2-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Was saffron terror plot combined project of Congress and ISI, asks BJP on Rakesh Maria's revelations

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress over ex-Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Marias claim that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned to project the 2611 terror attack as a case of Hindu terror, saying it raised questions whether the saffron terror p...

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center GDC in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020