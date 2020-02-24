Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is no competition on how to save the planet: Monique Maissan, CEO, Waste2Wear

During an exclusive conversation with Devdiscourse, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Waste2Wear, Monique Maissan exposes the potentiality of the governments to do plenty of things in waste management system. Many other things have been shared by her on the sidelines of Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 organized in New Delhi on January 30-31.

There is no competition on how to save the planet: Monique Maissan, CEO, Waste2Wear
According to Monique Maissan, Waste2Wear will continue to stay focussed on its core which is making textile products from plastics. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Monique Maissan opined that the focus area of Waste2Wear is to recycle plastic, mainly all types of plastics. She said that Waste2Wear concentrates on not only to recycle plastic bottle, but all other things like air-conditioning, food containers and refrigerators into textile products.

While extolling her own brand, Waste2Wear's USP, Monique Maissan said that her company has a blockchain technology. "It was a long route and I can actually only say that the last two years in which the last year was the biggest gross has been picking up. It was difficult to get the message across, now we are in 16 countries with our products and we are growing among different product groups in different diverse area," she said.

While asked on her possible rivals in the similar arena, she said that she never believes in rivals on the basis of saving the planet. "I only believe in partner and colleague because I think there is no rival or no competition on how to save the planet. If you ask me which the biggest colleagues in that market are, I would say that would be -- all great companies who comes with a part of a solution. We do a whole one-stop shop. They do sometimes only from pens to yarns, some other do from yarns to their product but they are all incredible fantastic important player in the field," she added.

According to Monique Maissan, Waste2Wear will continue to stay focussed on its core which is making textile products from plastics. In the last few years, the brand has been working with much more different free stock types of plastic, it is also looking today at the Christmas industry to make Christmas balls and Christmas trees. Currently, Waste2Wear is operating offices in Netherlands, China, India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE.

The India consumers are extremely acceptable, Maissan said. "I have the feeling that they will embrace it even quicker than the previous market that has been in."

Click here to see her full interview with Devdiscourse:

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED IN:
  • Devdiscourse News Desk

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

McDavid scores in his return as Oilers top Kings

Connor McDavid delivered a goal and two assists in his return to the ice Sunday, helping the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Kings. McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald scored for the Oi...

Trump, Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow,...

Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks

Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 110 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won their sixth consecutive game 6-5 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore finished a ...

Maruti Suzuki launches petrol version of Vitara Brezza, price starts at Rs 7.34 lakh

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the petrol version of its popular compact SUV Vitara Brezza priced between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The BS-VI petrol Vitara Brezza is powered by a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020