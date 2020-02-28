Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Biggest known cosmic explosion detected'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:58 IST
'Biggest known cosmic explosion detected'

Astronomers, using X-Ray and radio telescopes, including India's Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune, have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe since the Big Bang from a supermassive black hole at the centre of a far away galaxy The study, published in the Astrophysical Journal, noted that the explosion occurred in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster which is at a distance that would take even light 390 million years to reach from the Earth.

It said the blowing up released five times more energy than the previous record holding explosion in the galaxy cluster MS 0735+74 "We've seen outbursts in the centres of galaxies before but this one is really, really massive. And we don't know why it's so big," said study co-author Melanie Johnston-Hollitt from Curtin University in Australia.

"But it happened very slowly -- like an explosion in slow motion that took place over hundreds of millions of years," Johnston-Hollitt said They said the blowing up was so powerful that it punched a cavity in the cluster plasma -- the super-hot gas surrounding the black hole.

Simona Giacintucci, lead author of the study from the Naval Research Laboratory in the US, said the blast was similar to the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, which ripped the top off the mountain "The difference is that you could fit 15 Milky Way galaxies in a row into the crater this eruption punched into the cluster's hot gas," Giacintucci said.

Johnston-Hollitt said the cavity in the cluster plasma had been seen previously with X-ray telescopes However, astronomers dismissed the idea initially that it could have been caused by an energetic outburst since it would have been too big.

"People were sceptical because the size of outburst. But it really is that. The Universe is a weird place," she said The scientists realised what they had discovered only after they looked at the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster with radio telescopes.

"The radio data fit inside the X-rays like a hand in a glove," said study co-author Maxim Markevitch from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in the US "This is the clincher that tells us an eruption of unprecedented size occurred here," Markevitch said.

According to Johnston-Hollitt, the finding is similar to discovering the first dinosaur bones "It's a bit like archaeology. We've been given the tools to dig deeper with low frequency radio telescopes so we should be able to find more outbursts like this now," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news agency reported on Friday after a senior Turkish official said Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.Demiroren sa...

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants: Former IO to court.

Investigating officer in bribery case trying to save ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, other public servants Former IO to court....

Amid virus, Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection

As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an added layer of protection a plastic sheet separating her from her passengers.Wang had the sheet installed last week as part of a campaign...

Isha Koppikar to star opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in web series

Actor Isha Koppikar will be paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead protagonist in Prawaal Ramans upcoming web directorial venture Isha will be seen playing the role of an Inspector General on ZEE5s untitled next that will release thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020