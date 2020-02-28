Victoria Falls back to life after drought that triggered climate change fears

The Victoria Falls is flowing with water again after a long drought helped by rains upstream in Angola and Namibia. But experts are still worried about the impact of global warming across Africa and have pressed on the need for African governments to take immediate action to help reverse the trend.

A 17-year-old environment activist "Nkosilathi Nyathi" from the town of Victoria Falls said, "I will not rest until world leaders unite to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases that are causing global warming".

"Use renewable energy and mitigate climate change. Fifty years from now, what will be my environment if I do not mitigate today? It's now time to act. To the world leaders I say: It's now time to act. Include the youths in your policymaking because those are the people on the ground, the people who are feeling effects of climate change," he added.

Nyathi was a part of the "Ozone Defenders Club" at his primary school, which created a biogas station in 2016 that is now used to prepare food for the students.

For decades Victoria Falls, where southern Africa's Zambezi river cascades down 100 meters into a gash in the earth, have drawn millions of holidaymakers to Zimbabwe and Zambia for their stunning views. But the worst drought in a century had slowed the waterfalls to a trickle, fuelling fears that climate change could kill one of the region's biggest tourist attractions.

