Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and UNEP sign MoU to enhance climate and environmental actions

The focus of the strategic cooperation will be on climate change, conservation, protection, enhancement and support of nature and natural resources, including biological diversity worldwide and circular economy.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:37 IST
EIB and UNEP sign MoU to enhance climate and environmental actions
“The climate emergency is the defining issue of our time. Now we must widen the debate and increase awareness of threats to nature and biodiversity and the impact they have on our lives,” said EIB Vice President Emma Navarro. Image Credit: Twitter(@andersen_inger)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) today agreed to deepen their cooperation to enhance climate and environmental actions.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Brussels at a meeting between the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNEP, Inger Andersen, and the EIB Vice President responsible for Climate Action and Environment, Emma Navarro.

The focus of the strategic cooperation will be on climate change, conservation, protection, enhancement and support of nature and natural resources, including biological diversity worldwide and circular economy. A priority will be the identification of a new pipeline of investment projects in the field of environment and climate change.

"The climate emergency is the defining issue of our time. Now we must widen the debate and increase awareness of threats to nature and biodiversity and the impact they have on our lives," said EIB Vice President Emma Navarro. "Annual global funding needed for safeguarding nature is estimated to be between USD 300-400 billion while the current flows remain around USD 50 billion. We need to work together to bridge the investment gap. We are very pleased to join forces with UNEP, the leading United Nations agency in the field of climate action and environment."

"As we face existential crises – of nature and climate – our best chance to reverse the damage humanity has done and to leave future generations a liveable future is to work together to address these global challenges," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. "We are proud to join hands with the EIB to take action towards a healthier, more sustainable planet."

The world is facing unprecedented climate and environmental challenges. The year 2020 is crucial to start delivering solutions to climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Science, policy responses and investments need to go hand-in-hand. This strategic partnership between UNEP and EIB comes at a crucial time when scaling up financing for these transformations is essential.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment

Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carriers disinvestment processWe are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of t...

ATF price cut by steep 10 pc; non-subsidised cooking gas costs Rs 53 less

Jet fuel ATF prices were on Monday slashed by a steep 10 per cent, the second straight reduction in rates in as many months, as international oil prices slumped on fears of the spread of coronavirus Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidis...

Jaipur farmers protest against terms of land acquisition by JDA

Farmers in Nindar village of Jaipur district on Monday continued their protest against the terms of acquisition of their land by Jaipur Development Authority JDA and stood neckdeep in the soil. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, We want to say...

Over 4.78 lakh income tax appeals pending at end of March 2019

The number of income tax appeals pending at various judicial fora stood at 4,78,801 at the end of the financial year 2018-19, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday During the Union Budget 2020 presentation, the Vivad se Vishwas scheme was an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020