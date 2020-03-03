Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fish school by randomly copying individuals, rather than following group: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:09 IST
Fish school by randomly copying individuals, rather than following group: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Scientists, including those from India, have shown that fish school by copying each other randomly, rather than calculating and adapting to an average direction of the group, findings which may lead to better ways of developing robotic swarms. The researchers, including Vishwesha Guttal from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, assessed how complex group-level behavior in fishes such as swimming together in a synchronized manner emerge from simple individual actions.

"In the fish that we have studied, schooling turns out to be noise-induced. Noise, in this setting, is simply the randomness arising from interactions between individual fish," said Richard Morris, study co-author from the University of New South Wales in Australia. The scientists closely tracked and filmed schools of 15, 30, and 60 cichlid fish Etroplus suratensis a popular edible fish locally known as karimeen -- swimming in large water tanks. They assessed both the direction in which the fish moved, the degree to which they were aligned towards each other, and also tracked how these behaviors fluctuated over time.

"What we find is that when the fish are moving in a misaligned state, the fluctuations are actually high," said Danny Raj, study co-author from IISc. According to scientists, when fluctuations were high, the whole group became more synchronized in their swimming.

"Everyone's been aware of noise-induced phenomena, theoretically, but it's quite rare to find in practice. You can only observe it when the individuals in a study can actually make decisions," Morris said. "For example, you wouldn't find this type of noise-induced behavior studying electrons or particles," he added.

The researchers said the current findings dispute the widely held 'moving average' theories for schooling and herding behavior, which assume that animals in the coordinated movement are capable of estimating the overall direction of the group. "Every fish only interacts with one other fish at any given time. They either spontaneously changes direction, or copy the direction of a different fish," Morris said. "Calculating an average direction of the group - which was the popular theory until now - is likely too complicated for a fish to compute," he explained.

According to the scientists, noise is usually considered by researchers as an unrelated factor that obscures and distracts from the information, like glare from the sun that is eliminated to get a clearer photo. But based on the current study, they said the random copying between pairs of fish gives rise to a different class of noise, which they said drives their highly coordinated behavior. The researchers said the findings highlight the importance of noise showing that it may encode some important information about the behavioral dynamics of fish and other animals.

"Here the signal is the noise. If you ignored the fluctuations completely, you couldn't explain schooling at all," Morris said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Earth may have been a 'water world' 3bn years ago: Study

Earth may have been covered by a global ocean that turned the planet into a water world more than three billion years ago, according to a study. The researchers suggest that the Earth may have looked a bit like the post-apocalyptic, and lan...

Despite no confirmed case, NICD warns against coronavirus stigma

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases NICD has warned against stigmatizing people infected with Coronavirus.The NICD said despite there being no confirmed case of the virus in South Africa, it has noted the disturbing stigmatizati...

Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with health minister, top officials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the governments preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official saidThe move comes a day afte...

Sridhar Venkatesh appointed as GSK India MD, VP

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020. He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020