Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare Gabon burial cave reveals clues to African history

  • PTI
  • |
  • Libreville
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:24 IST
Rare Gabon burial cave reveals clues to African history
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The discovery of a 14th-century underground burial site deep in Gabon's tropical forest may shed light on a little known period in Africa's history. Hundreds of medieval artifacts are scattered with human remains at the bottom of a cave in the southeast of the country, discovered by a French geo-archaeologist in 2018.

"This is a unique discovery in Africa because human remains are almost non-existent," said Richard Oslisly, leading an expedition financed by the National Agency of National Parks. The mission is also funded by the local environmental branch of Singapore's palm oil giant Olam International, which is well established in Gabon.

There are no golden platters or diamonds at the end of the 25 meters (82 feet) of rope needed to reach the floor of the cave, but the site named Iroungou is still a treasure trove for scientists. Almost 30 skeletons have been discovered on three levels, with more than 500 metallic artifacts made mostly of iron and ranging from knives, axes and spear tips to bracelets and collars. Researchers also found 39 pierced teeth from hyenas and panthers.

Oslisly, 69, only began to speak of the discovery a year afterward, but it has caused a wave of excitement and hope in the regional scientific community. "This cave will enable us to find out a little more about these peoples of central Africa, largely unrecorded in history," the French researcher said in his Libreville office, full of local antiquities.

In sub-Saharan Africa, "soils are very acidic, so everything of human and animal origin decomposes very quickly," said Geoffroy de Saulieu, an archaeologist with France's Research Institute for Development (IRD). "It is exceptional to obtain this kind of remains." With carbon-14 dating practiced on 10 femurs or thighbones, it was possible to date the skeletons in the cave in the 14th century, a worthwhile discovery in itself.

In this part of the world, vestiges of the past are unusual, but that is also partly because archaeological research is generally insufficiently funded and comes late in the day. The first written texts regarding Gabon came from European adventurers who landed on its Atlantic Coast at the end of the 15th century.

It was not until the 19th century that explorers ventured far inland on territory almost completely covered with forest. The oral record of indigenous clans and families handed down in villages "doesn't let us go back further than one or two centuries," said Louis Perrois, a French anthropologist who has studied oral tradition in much of Gabon since the 1960s.

When researchers questioned the elders in villages around the Iroungou cave, nobody was aware of the existence of the site. The villagers said they had no idea who the men and women buried there could be. Molar teeth extracted from skulls have been sent to France for DNA testing. Scientists can also count on a DNA base compiled with saliva data from peoples across central Africa.

Oslisly hopes to "cross-check the data and, perhaps, to find the descendants of these skeletons," with the DNA tools used by linguists. In March, a team of anthropologists and specialists in bone pathology people with skills to diagnose illnesses from remains were due to go down into the cave.

"We're going to find out more about the diet of the buried people, and the illnesses they have contracted during their lives," says Oslisly, still enthusiastic after 35 years of work in Gabon and Cameroon. "Above all, we're going to learn what they died of," he added.

Apart from a collective burial site unearthed at Benin City in southern Nigeria in the 1960s, Iroungou is the only cave grave to be found in Africa. Like the Iroungou skeletons, the bones in Benin City have been dated to the 14th century, an epoch which witnessed the fall of many African civilizations, according to several historians.

Some researchers wonder whether Africa was struck by the Great Plague, over the same decades as it ravaged Europe and Asia. Maybe the Iroungou bones hold an answer. "In Benin City, the ADN was not saved, but in Iroungou the bones are in very good shape," de Saulieu says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies, and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence Fr...

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

EXCLUSIVE-Lebanon waiting to hear if creditors will cooperate or sue -minister

Lebanon is waiting for bondholders to decide whether they will cooperate in a debt restructuring or pursue legal action against the country following its move to suspend a foreign currency debt repayment, the economy minister said on Monday...

Scandal-mired party makes comeback in Malaysian Cabinet

A crop of old faces from a scandal-mired Malaysian party was Monday given key ministerial posts after they returned to power following the collapse of a reformist government. A coalition dominated by the countrys Muslim majority took power ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020