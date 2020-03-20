Left Menu
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. 'Wonderchicken' fossil from Belgium reveals dawn of modern birds

A fossil unearthed in Belgium dubbed the "Wonderchicken" is providing a rare glimpse into the early evolution of modern birds at the twilight of the age of dinosaurs, right before an asteroid impact altered the course of life on Earth. Researchers on Wednesday described a partridge-sized bird named Asteriornis maastrichtensis that inhabited a seashore environment 66.7 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. It represents the oldest-known anatomically modern bird, sharing skull traits with today's landfowl like chickens, turkeys, quail and pheasants as well as waterfowl like ducks, geese and swans. Coronavirus deals blow to NASA's 2024 return-to-moon plan

The coronavirus has dealt a blow to NASA's plan to return Americans to the moon by 2024, as the space agency chief on Thursday ordered the temporary closure of two rocket production facilities after an employee tested positive for the illness. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement he was shutting down the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans and the Stennis Space Center in nearby Hancock County, Mississippi, due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the region. Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers said on Tuesday they have mapped the immune responses from one of country's first coronavirus patients, findings the health minister said were an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment. The coronavirus has infected more than 168,000 people worldwide and killed at least 6,610, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Fins of prehistoric fish reveal origins of the human hand

Inside the stout fins of a fish that prowled the shallow waters of an estuary in what is now eastern Canada about 380 million years ago, scientists have found what they call the evolutionary origins of the human hand. The researchers examined a remarkably complete fossil of a fish called Elpistostege watsoni that represents a pivotal stage in a landmark event in the history of life on Earth - the transition of fish to land vertebrates.

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...

Equity indices on swing upward, Nifty IT jumps 9 pc

After a volatile start, equity benchmark indices jumped by over 5 per cent during the afternoon on Friday as policymakers globally took further actions to minimise the human and economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. At 1 pm, the BSE SP S...

COVID-19: JNU asks students to vacate hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked its students to vacate hostels amid the coronavirus pandemic and said mess facilities would only be available for the next 48 hours. The directive came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had...

COVID-19 : India bans international passenger flights from Mar 22-29

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the central government has banned the operations of international commercial passenger flights in India from March 22 to March 29. The circular was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Thurs...
